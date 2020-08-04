Milan-Sanremo 2020 favourites: Who are we tipping for monumental success?

Coming just one week into the revised WorldTour calendar, this year's Milan-Sanremo may be the hardest edition to call in living memory.

With so little racing having taken place following the easing of lockdown, it is almost impossible to know the real form of riders. The almost entirely new course — read more here about the re-routed inland course — too may also play a huge part in how the season's first monument pans out.

Whatever the peloton has to deal with — a new course, reduced teams of just six riders and the temperature turned up a few degrees following the switch from March to August — one simple question remains the same: who is going to win the 111th edition of Milan-Sanremo on Saturday?

Traditionally I have had awful luck at predicting the winner at Milan-Sanremo, though did include Julian Alaphilippe in the corresponding longlist of potential victors in 2019. And so, despite not featuring Michael Matthews or former winners Vincenzo Nibali or Arnaud Démare, here are 10 riders from a possible pool of around 25 that could win la classicissima.

Caleb Ewan (Aus)

Age: 26 | Team: Lotto-Soudal

Best result at Milan-Sanremo: Second — 2018



As we have seen before — notably on stage eight at last year's Giro d'Italia — the tiny Australian has no problem coping with a hilly course and may be better suited than most of the natural sprinters on this new, lumpier, course. May benefit greatly, too, by having Philippe Gilbert (25/1) as a team-mate. Gilbert can become part of a very elite group alongside fellow Belgians Rik Van Looy, Eddy Merckx and Roger De Vlaeminck if he can take the win Milan-Sanremo and complete the set of all five monuments on his palmarès and can expect to be a marked man on Saturday.

Best odds to win: 8/1



Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)

Age: 28 | Team: Deceuninck-Quick Step

Best result at Milan-Sanremo: First — 2019



The defending champion endured a torrid time at Strade Bianche last weekend with a succession of punctures. Although his form remains relatively unknown, with the Tour de France looming one imagines the Frenchman will be nearing peak condition and his ideal race weight. Generous odds for one of the most stylish bike racers in the world.

Best odds to win: 14/1



Mathieu van der Poel (Hol)

Age: 25 | Team: Alpecin-Fenix

Best result at Milan-Sanremo: Van der Poel will make his debut in 2020



Similarly to Alaphilippe, the Dutchman was left deflated on his debut outing at Strade Bianche after he too had numerous punctures. Has never raced over these distances before, though at his previous longest race — last year's Amstel Gold — pulled off one of the all-time greatest victories. May lack a team, but on his day has the ability to something very special.

Best odds to win: 15/2



Fernando Gaviria (Col)

Age: 25 | Team: UAE-Team Emirates

Best result at Milan-Sanremo: Fifth — 2017



Won a stage at last week's Vuelta a Burgos in impressive style, showing Arnaud Démare, Sam Bennett and Matteo Trentin all a clean pair of heels. Expected to start with a very strong team including the in-form Davide Formolo (80/1) who was second at Strade Bianche, sprinter Alexander Kristoff (40/1) and Tour de France contender Tadej Pogacar (80/1).

Best odds to win: 25/1



Peter Sagan (Svk)

Age: 30 | Team: Bora-Hansgrohe

Best result at Milan-Sanremo: Second — 2017



The three-time world road champion and winner of two monuments may have endured a disappointing season by his standards in 2019, but only a fool would write off the 30-year-old. In theory this course is perfect for him, but was fairly anonymous in Tuscany last weekend as so will be fascinating to see where he is form-wise three weeks out from the Tour.

Best odds to win: 10/1



Sam Bennett (Irl)

Age: 29 | Team: Deceuninck-Quick Step

Best result at Milan-Sanremo: 28th — 2019



The second Deceuninck-Quick Step rider on this list, and another sprinter that historically has had few problems navigating his way over the lumpier stuff. Indeed, at the Vuelta a Burgos the Irishman took an impressive win on what was far from a pan-flat stage. Backed by an incredibly strong team with cards to play. Certainly worth a little punt.

Best odds to win: 14/1



