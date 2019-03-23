Milan-Sanremo 2019 – live updates

Italian national champion Elia Viviani is one of the favourites for Milan-Sanremo - Velo

1:01PM

Two men down

By the way, two riders – Nathan Van Hooydonck (CCC) and Casper Pedersen (Sunweb) – have abandoned the race.

The breakaway, meanwhile, has seen its advantage drop to just 5mins 10secs.

12:54PM

Who is Telegraph Sport tipping?

Of all the one-day races in the WorldTour calendar, Milan-Sanremo is possibly the hardest to predict, or as 2009 winner Mark Cavendish has repeatedly said throughout his career: “It’s the easiest to finish, but the hardest to win".

With that in mind, here are our selections* for today. . .

Elia Viviani: The Italian national champion is in absolutely blistering form and can expect to start with one of the strongest teams around. Telegraph Sport would suggest, on form, now may be the time for the 30-year-old to finally win a monument.

Fernando Gaviria: The former team-mate of Viviani's appears to have made a smooth transition over to UAE Team Emirates where he has managed three wins in 2019 and is one of the many sprinters who will arrive in Milan confident of getting a result.

Caleb Ewan: The pint-sized Aussie sprinter who finished as runner-up last year has looked sharp this year and will be hoping to take a step up to top spot on the podium on Saturday.

Dylan Groenewegen: The Dutchman will arrive in flying form having won back-to-back sprint stages at Paris-Nice, but can the Jumbo-Visma sprinter make it a winning debut on the longest one-day race in the WorldTour calendar?

Julian Alaphilippe​: The second Deceuninck-Quick Step rider here and although he can not match team-mate Viviani in a one-on-one sprint, the in-form Frenchman has enough in his locker to improve on his third-place finish from 2017.

Peter Sagan: Has struggled with form and fitness recently, but as one of the greatest all-rounders of a generation the two-time runner-up – 2013 and 2017 – must be ignored at your peril.

Michal Kwiatkowski: Was a late addition to the Team Sky line-up, but the Pole who won here in 2017 arrived in strong form off the back of a decent ride at Paris-Nice. Definitely one to watch.

Sonny Colbrelli: The Italian sprinter will be just one of two cards his Bahrain-Merida team can play with defending champion Vincenzo Nibali being the other.

Sam Bennett​: Another of the sprinters that will arrive confident having won two stages at Paris-Nice and though the Irishman is likely to be overshadowed by Bora-Hansgrohe team-mate Sagan, may benefit as eyes focus on the Slovakian.

Magnus Cort: Fresh from winning a stage at Paris-Nice, the young Dane will lead the Astana charge though will be hoping the race does not conclude in a bunch sprint finish.

* I could have probably picked another 10 or 15 riders such is the lottery in a race like Milan-Sanremo. There are few races in the calendar like Milan-Sanremo where either a sprinter, a puncheur a breakaway rider or ever a grand tour specialist can prevail. In fact thinking about it, I am already starting to regret trying to predict today's outcome. That said, here are a few more riders I wished I had also mentioned: Arnaud Démare, Zdenek Stybar, Michael Matthews, Greg Van Avermaet, Alexander Kristoff, Jasper Philipsen.

12:49PM

As it stands

Ok folks, as I mentioned today's a long day in the saddle and host broadcasters have not even started showing the race, however the race is very much under way and the race leaders has passed over the Passo del Turchino.

There's a 10-man breakaway up the road which, unsurprisingly, is entirely made up of riders from the Pro-Continental division. Here they are: Joonas Henttala (Team Novo Nordisk), Andrea Peron (Team Novo Nordisk), Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk), Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk), Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF), Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Luca Raggio (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM) and Sebastian Schönberger (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM).

Their advantage on the bunch is almost six minutes, but with over 140km of the race to come I don't think any of the favourites will be too worried.

12:23PM

Welcome

Ciao, buongiorno and welcome to our live rolling blog from the 110th edition of Milan-Sanremo. As will probably know today's race, the opening monument of the season, is a long one – 291 kilometres to be precise, though with the short neutralised section at the start nudges the 300km mark. The riders, who set off from Milan at around 9.10am (GMT), will take around seven hours to complete the course so we can expect a gallop down Via Roma at around 4pm.

For those unfamiliar with the course, it looks a little like this . . .

. . . as you can see there are a few strategically-placed lumps, the first being the Passo del Turchino that comes 177km into the race. Though unlikely to cause too much of a shakedown – it's way too early in the race for that – the Turchino represents the point at which the riders, once though the tunnels, hit the coastal road synonymous with la classica di Primavera following its journey south from Milan.

Around 50km from the line a trio of short climbs – Capo Mele, Capo Cervo and Capo Berta – serve to test the riders. Again, unlikely to shell any main contenders but will be a taste of things to come in the final, and decisive, part of the race. Though not everybody's favourite race in the season, Milan-Sanremo is a lesson in patience – for both riders and observers. However, once they near the business end of the day it can get all a little fraught and frantic. It is worth remembering, too, that while these small climbs are not especially difficult, the switch from riding on the flat for hours upon end in the same gear at the same rhythm to having to contend with a small climb can cause all sorts of problems. Muscles can seize up withing a flash and, if unprepared, if an attack goes your race can be done. Patience, focus, concentration and, of course, form is all key to winning Milan-Sanremo. And good fortune.

So, where are the really important points in today's race?

With around 30km of the race to go, two climbs – the Cipressa and Poggio – will test the riders, especially those with designs on winning a bunch sprint finish . . .

. . . first up is the Cipressa. Though short and not especially hard, with over 260km in the legs this can bite, especially when peaking out at 9% in gradient. The descent, too, can be very technical and riders will have to keep their wits about themselves. A few riders have seen there races come to a premature end here in recent years. Luckily, though, today is quite dry out in northern Italy so the roads should not be too slippy.

Once over the Cipressa, the riders will pass along another flat section of road before hitting the Poggio, at great speed. While the sprinters will attempt to position themselves on the front, knowing they will drift back through the bunch once the road ramps up, those puncheurs that are also able the descend and are able to sprint may wait until the steepest section of the climb (at 8%) to launch an attack, as we saw in 2017 when Pater Sagan took with him Michal Kwiatkowski and Julian Alaphilippe.

The descent is another technical one and one suited to those confident enough in themselves to attack knowing they have the power to ride out of the corners aggressively. There's a real art to racing these kind of descents.

Although referred to by some a sprinters' classic, the last two editions were won by riders who attacked on the final climb, the Poggio.

The late Tom Simpson became the first British rider to win Milan-Sanremo in 1964 when he outwitted France's Raymond Poulidor on the final Poggio climb before claiming the first of three monuments on his palmarès. Mark Cavendish became the second Briton to win Milan-Sanremo after outsprinting Heinrich Haussler to the line in 2009.

Italian riders have dominated the race since its inception in 1907 where they have won 51 of the 107 races. Following a relative drought for the host nation, Vincenzo Nibali ended a 12-year wait for Italy with his win last year – Filippo Pozzato (2006) being the previous Italian to prevail.

But how will today's race play out? Stay tuned to find out.