Milan-Sanremo 2019 – full results and standings: Deceuninck-Quick Step's Julian Alaphilippe sprints to victory

The realisation of winning the first monument of his career appears to sink in to Julian Alaphilippe - AFP or licensors

French all-rounder Julian Alaphilippe justified his tag as race favourite as he timed his sprint to perfection to win Milan-Sanremo on Saturday.

With the field whittled down to a lead group of 11 riders after the Cipressa and Poggio ascents, Alaphilippe burst to the front with 100 metres to go and held on for victory in the one-day classic.

Last year's winner Vincenzo Nibali and three-time world road race champion Peter Sagan were also in the mix but they could do nothing to stop Alaphilippe backing up his recent Strade Bianche win and claiming his seventh victory of the season.

Belgium's Oliver Naesen (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was second with Team Sky's Polish rider Michal Kwiatkowski third.