Wout van Aert and Julian Alaphilippe — Milan-Sanremo 2021: When is the race, who is on the startlist and what does the course look like? - LAPRESSE

What is this race and why should I care about it?

Milan-Sanremo is the first of the five monuments of cycling — the others being Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia — and at 299km is the longest one-day race on the calendar.

The late Tom Simpson became the first British rider to win Milan-Sanremo in 1964 when he outwitted Frenchman Raymond Poulidor on the final Poggio climb before adding the first of three monuments to his palmarès. Mark Cavendish became the second and, as yet, only other Briton to win the race after pipping Heinrich Haussler to the line in 2009.

Italian riders have dominated the race since its inception in 1907 where they have won 51 of the 111 editions. Following a relative drought for the host nation, Vincenzo Nibali ended a 12-year wait for Italy with his win in 2018 — Filippo Pozzato (2006) being the previous Italian to prevail. Belgium is the second most successful nation with 21 victories following last year's win from Wout van Aert, while France is third with 14 — including Julian Alaphilippe who triumphed on Via Roma in 2019.

Although often referred to as a sprinters' classic, over the years the race has been won by general classification riders, all-rounders and those ordinarily suited to the cobbles of northern Europe. Indeed, recent editions have been won after attacks on the final climb of the day, the Poggio, held all the way to the line, thus denying the pure sprinters the gallop finish they had been thinking of for the preceding seven hours.

When is Milan-Sanremo?

What is only the third one-day WorldTour race of the year gets under way at 10.00am (9am GMT) on Saturday March 20, 2021.

How long is this year's race?

Milan-Sanremo is a whopping 299 kilometres long.

What does the route look like?

Following last year's diversion that took more of an inland route after a series of Italian mayors of coastal towns near Savona refused access to their roads, the overall route has returned to a more traditional look. However, following a landslide the Passo del Turchino has been removed and replaced by the Colle di Giovo, the route now looking like this . . .

Milan-Sanremo 2021

The triumvirate of short climbs known as the Tre Capi — Capo Mele, Capo Cervo and Capo Berta — that precede the Cipressa return to the old race, making its profile for the day looking like this . . .

Milan-Sanremo 2021 profile

What does the finale of the race look like?

Once the peloton has descended off the Colle di Giovo and reached the coastline, the peloton will reach the coastline road after around five hours of riding in the legs. If they have not already done so, then the teams with genuine ambitions of winning Milan-Sanremo will be battling hard for position in the countdown to the Cipressa-Poggio double header, both within the final 30km (below).

Milan-Sanremo 2021 finale

With a measly 271.8km now in the legs — plus whatever length of neutralised riding the organsiers decide to include at the beginning of the race — the penultimate climb of the day, the Cipressa (below), will be the final act for some riders who simply cannot hold the wheels of team-mates or rivals. For others the 5.6km long climb with an average gradient of 4.1 per cent will become a platform on which to build their challenge.

Milan-Sanremo 2021, Cipressa —

Either way, there is a very fast descent over the other side. It was here in 2019 where local rider Niccolo Bonifazio (watch below) launched an audacious attack. Though in vain, Bonifazio's move highlighted a key danger point. Nobody will want to have to chase just yet and so one would expect all of the key protagonists will be marking each other.

Once over the Cipressa, a flat, but twisty and technical, stretch of road connects to the final, potentially decisive, climb of the day: the Poggio.

Milan-Sanremo course, final twisty 10km — Milan-Sanremo 2020: When is the year's first monument, what TV channel is it on and what does the route look like?

Or to give it its full name, the Poggio di Sanremo.

Milan-Sanremo course, Poggio climb — Milan-Sanremo 2021: When is the year's first monument, what TV channel is it on and what does the route look like?

Situated just 9km from the finish, the 3.7km long climb with an average gradient of under four per cent, is a perennial graveyard for many hopefuls. On numerous occasions, too, it has provided the launchpad for an assault. In the 2017 edition Peter Sagan attacked on the steeper section near the summit that reaches eight per cent, only Alaphilippe and Michal Kwiatkowski were able to respond, the latter eventually going on to win.

The descent is extremely technical and not one for the feint-hearted. Right now the forecast is for dry weather, but whatever the conditions the riders will still have to navigate their way through a series of tight hairpins, all on very, very narrow roads. Concentration and nerve is key.

Milan-Sanremo course, Poggio descent — Milan-Sanremo 2020: When is the year's first monument, what TV channel is it on and what does the route look like?

As you can see from the above profile, once safely off the Poggio, the course flattens out as the race enters the unremarkable town of Sanremo.

Milan-Sanremo course, final 1km — Milan-Sanremo 2020: When is the year's first monument, what TV channel is it on and what does the route look like?

The final sting in the tail in what will be the longest one-day race many riders will have ever done comes just 750 metres from the finishing line on Via Roma as they are faced with a 90-degree left-hand turn, quickly followed by another 90-degree turn before hitting the final straight.

How can I watch this year's race?

Those lucky enough to have subscriptions can watch the action on Eurosport or GCN Race Pass. If you cannot watch the race on TV — or your smartphone — then you can follow the action here, so bookmark this page and return on the day of the race and follow it with us. Gratis.

What's in it for the winner?

The winner will trouser a cheque to the value of €20,000 while the second-placed rider gets €10,000 and the rider on the third step of the podium €5,000. Each rider in the top 20 will take home something.

With Milan-Sanremo being a WorldTour race, there will also be points on offer that will go towards a riders' overall rankings . . .

What teams will ride at Milan-Sanremo?

As with all WorldTour races, each of the 19 teams that make up the top-flight of men's professional cycling receive an invite and in the case of Milan-Sanremo all of them are contracted to race in northern Italy.

In addition to the WorldTeams, Pro-Continental teams Alpecin-Fenix and Arkéa-Samsic also qualified to race courtesy of last year's rankings, while race organisers RSC handed wildcard spots to Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Bardiani-CSF-Faizane, Novo Nordisk and Total Direct Énergie.

What does the startlist look like?

Until race organsiers RCS release the provisional seven-man teams to contest Milan-Sanremo, Telegraph Sport will highlight in bold the riders from each squad that are widely expected to be racing.

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra): François Bidard (Fra), Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra), Lilian Calmejane (Fra), Clément Champoussin (Fra, neo-pro), Mikaël Cherel (Fra), Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra), Stan Dewulf (Bel), Julien Duval (Fra), Mathias Frank (Swi), Tony Gallopin (Fra), Ben Gastauer (Lux), Dorian Godon (Fra), Alexis Gougeard (Fra), Jaakko Hanninen (Fin, neo-pro), Anthony Jullien (Fra, neo-pro), Bob Jungels (Lux), Lawrence Naesen (Bel), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Ben O'Connor (Aus), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra), Nans Peters (Fra), Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra, neo-pro), Marc Sarreau (Fra), Michael Schär (Swi), Damien Touzé (Fra), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel), Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel), Andrea Vendrame (Ita), Clément Venturini (Fra), Larry Warbasse (US).

Astana-Premier Tech (Kaz): Alex Aranburu (Spa), Samuele Battistella (Ita, neo-pro), Manuele Boaro (Ita), Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz, neo-pro), Rodrigo Contreras (Col), Stefan de Bod (SA), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz, neo-pro), Fabio Felline (Ita), Omar Fraile (Spa), Jakob Fuglsang (Den), Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz), Jonas Gregaard (Den), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz), Hugo Houle (Can), Ion Izagirre (Spa), Gorka Izagirre (Spa), Merhawi Kudus (Eri), Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz), Davide Martinelli (Ita), Yuriy Natarov (Kaz), Ben Perry (Can), Andrea Piccolo (Ita, neo-pro), Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz, neo-pro), Óscar Rodríguez (Spa), Javier Romo (Spa, neo-pro), Luis León Sánchez (Spa), Matteo Sobrero (Ita, neo-pro), Nikita Stalnov (Kaz), Harold Tejada (Col, neo-pro), Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus), Artyom Zakharov (Kaz).

Bahrain Victorious (Brn): Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn), Phil Bauhaus (Ger), Pello Bilbao (Spa), Santiago Buitrago (Col, neo-pro), Eros Capecchi (Ita), Damiano Carus0 (Ita), Sonny Colbrelli (Ita), Scott Davies (GB), Feng Chun-kai (Twn), Jack Haig (Aus), Marco Haller (Aut), Heinrich Haussler (Aus), Kevin Inkelaar (Hol, neo-pro), Mikel Landa (Spa), Ahmed Madan (Brn, neo-pro), Gino Mäder (Swi), Jonathan Milan (Ita, neo-pro), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Domen Novak (Slo), Mark Padun (Ukr), Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut), Wout Poels (Hol), Marcel Sieberg (Ger), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Jan Tratnik (Slo), Rafael Valls (Spa), Stephen Williams (GB), Fred Wright (GB, neo-pro).

BikeExchange (Aus): Jack Bauer (NZ), Sam Bewley (NZ), Brent Bookwalter (US), Esteban Chaves (Col), Kevin Colleoni (Ita, neo-pro), Luke Durbridge (Aus), Alex Edmondson (Aus), Tsgabu Grmay (Eth), Kaden Groves (Aus, neo-pro), Lucas Hamilton (Aus), Michael Hepburn (Aus), Damien Howson (Aus), Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den), Tanel Kangert (Est), Alexander Konychev (Ita, neo-pro), Michael Mathews (Aus), Cameron Meyer (Aus), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Mikel Nieve (Spa), Barnabas Peak (Hun, neo-pro), Nick Schultz (Aus), Callum Scotson (Aus), Dion Smith (NZ), Robert Stannard (Aus), Simon Yates (GB), Andrey Zeits (Kaz).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger): Pascal Ackermann (Ger), Giovanni Aleotti (Ita, neo-pro), Erik Baska (Svk), Cesare Benedetti (Ita), Maciej Bodnar (Pol), Emanuel Buchmann (Ger), Marcus Burghardt (Ger), Matteo Fabbro (Ita), Patrick Gamper (Aut, neo-pro), Felix Grosschartner (Aut), Lennard Kämna (Ger), Wilco Kelderman (Hol), Patrick Konrad (Aut), Martin Laas (Est), Jordi Meeus (Bel, neo-pro), Daniel Oss (Ita), Anton Palzer (Ger, neo-pro from April 1), Nils Politt (Ger), Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut), Juraj Sagan (Svk), Peter Sagan (Svk), Maximilian Schachmann (Ger), Ide Schelling (Hol, neo-pro), Andreas Schillinger (Ger), Michael Schwarzmann (Ger), Rudiger Selig (Ger), Matthew Walls (GB, neo-pro), Frederik Wandahl (Den, neo-pro), Ben Zwiehoff (Ger).

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra): Piet Allegaert (Bel), Fernando Barceló (Spa), Natnael Berhane (Eri), Tom Bohli (Swi), Andre Carvalho (Por), Thomas Champion (Fra, neo-pro), Simone Consonni (Ita), Jempy Drucker (Lux), Nicolas Edet (Fra), Rubén Fernández (Spa) Eddy Finé (Fra, neo-pro), Simon Geschke (Ger), Nathan Haas (Aus), Jesús Herrada (Spa), José Herrada (Spa), Victor Lafay (Fra), Christophe Laporte (Fra), Guillaume Martin (Fra), Emmanuel Morin (Fra), Anthony Perez (Fra), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra), Rémy Rochas (Fra), Fabio Sabatini (Ita), Szymon Sajnok (Pol), Hugo Toumire (Fra, neo-pro from August 1), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel), Elia Viviani (Ita), Attilio Viviani (Ita, neo-pro), Jelle Wallays (Bel).

Deceuninck-Quick Step (Bel): Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Joao Almeida (Por), Shane Archbold (NZ), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Andrea Bagioli (Ita, neo-pro), Davide Ballerini (Ita), Sam Bennett (Irl), Mattia Cattaneo (Ita), Rémi Cavagna (Fra), Mark Cavendish (GB), Josef Cerny (Cze), Tim Declercq (Bel), Dries Devenyns (Bel), Remco Evenepoel (Bel), Ian Garrison (US), Álvaro Hodeg (Col), Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den), Fabio Jakobsen (Hol), Iljo Keisse (Bel), James Knox (GB), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Fausto Masnada (Ita), Michael Morkov (Den), Florian Sénéchal (Fra), Pieter Serry (Bel), Stijn Steels (Bel), Jannik Steimle (Ger, neo-pro), Zdenek Stybar (Cze), Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel), Mauri Vansevenant (Bel, neo-pro).

DSM (Ger): Thymen Arensman (Hol, neo-pro), Nikias Arndt (Ger), Romain Bardet (Fra), Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Cees Bol (Hol), Marco Brenner (Ger, neo-pro), Romain Combaud (Fra), Alberto Dainese (Ita, neo-pro), Nico Denz (Ger), Mark Donovan (GB, neo-pro), Nils Eekhoff (Hol, neo-pro), Felix Gall (Aut, neo-pro), Chad Haga (US), Chris Hamilton (Aus), Jai Hindley (Aus), Max Kanter (Ger), Soren Kragh Andersen (Den), Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den), Andreas Leknessund (Nor, neo-pro), Niklas Märkl (Ger, neo-pro), Joris Nieuwenhuis (Hol), Casper Pedersen (Den), Nicholas Roche (Irl), Martin Salmon (Ger, neo-pro), Michael Storer (Aus), Florian Stork (Ger), Jasha Sütterlin (Ger), Martijn Tusveld (Hol), Ilan Van Wilder (Bel, neo-pro), Kevin Vermaerke (US).

EF Education-Nippo (US): Daniel Arroyave (Col, neo-pro), Will Barta (US), Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn), Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Stefan Bissegger (Swi, neo-pro), Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu), Diego Camargo (Col, neo-pro), Simon Carr (GB, neo-pro), Hugh Carthy (GB), Magnus Cort (Den), Lawson Craddock (US), Mitchell Docker (Aus), Julien El Fares (Fra), Ruben Guerreiro (Por), Sergio Higuita (Col), Moreno Hofland (Hol), Alex Howes (US), Jens Keukeleire (Bel), Sebastian Langeveld (Hol), Lachlan Morton (Aus), Hideto Nakane (Jpn), Logan Owen (US), Neilson Powless (US), Jonas Rutsch (Ger, neo-pro), Tom Scully (NZ), Rigoberto Urán (Col), Michael Valgren (Den), Julius van den Berg (Hol), Tejay van Garderen (US), James Whelan (Aus).

Groupama-FDJ (Fra): Bruno Armirail (Fra), Matteo Badilatti (Swi), William Bonnet (Fra), Alexys Brunel (Fra, neo-pro), Clément Davy (Fra, neo-pro), Mickaël Delage (Fra), Arnaud Démare (Fra), Antione Duchesne (Can), David Gaudu (Fra), Kevin Geniets (Hol), Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita), Simon Guglielmi (Fra, neo-pro), Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu), Stefan Küng (Swi), Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra), Olivier Le Gac (Fra), Fabian Lienhard (Swi), Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe), Valentin Madouas (Fra), Rudy Molard (Fra), Thibaut Pinot (Fra), Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi), Anthony Roux (Fra), Miles Scotson (Aus), Romain Seigle (Fra), Ramon Sinkeldam (Hol), Jake Stewart (GB, neo-pro), Benjamin Thomas (Fra), Attila Valter (Hun, neo-pro), Lars van den Berg (Hol, neo-pro).

Ineos Grenadiers (GB): Andrey Amador (Crc), Leonardo Basso (Ita), Egan Bernal (Col), Richard Carapaz (Ecu), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa), Laurens De Plus (Bel), Rohan Dennis (Aus), Owain Doull (GB), Eddie Dunbar (Irl), Filippo Ganna (Ita), Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB), Michal Golas (Pol), Ethan Hayter (GB, neo-pro), Sebastián Henao (Col), Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol), Daniel Martínez (Col), Gianni Moscon (Ita), Jhonatan Narváez (Col), Tom Pidcock (GB, neo-pro), Richie Porte (Aus), Salvatore Puccio (Ita), Brandon Smith Rivera (Col, neo-pro), Carlos Rodríguez (Spa, neo-pro), Luke Rowe (GB), Pavel Sivakov (Rus), Iván Sosa (Col), Ben Swift (Team Sky), Geraint Thomas (GB), Dylan van Baarle (Hol), Cameron Wurf (Aus), Adam Yates (GB).

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Bel): Jan Bakelants (Bel), Jérémy Bellicaud (Fra, neo-pro), Aimé De Gendt (Bel), Jasper De Plus (Bel, neo-pro), Ludwig De Winter (Bel), Theo Delacroix (Fra, neo-pro), Tom Devriendt (Bel), Odd Christian Eiking (Nor), Alex Evans (Aus, neo-pro), Quinten Hermans (Bel, neo-pro), Jan Hirt (Cze), Jonas Koch (Ger), Wesley Kreder (Hol), Maurits Lammertink (Hol), Louis Meintjes (SA), Riccardo Minali (Ita), Andrea Pasqualon (Ita), Simone Petilli (Ita), Baptiste Planckaert (Bel), Lorenzo Rota (Ita), Rein Taaramae (Est), Taco van der Hoorn (Hol), Corné van Kessel (Hol), Kevin Van Melsen (Bel), Boy van Poppel (Hol), Danny van Poppel (Hol), Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel), Loïc Vliegen (Bel), Georg Zimmermann (Ger, neo-pro).

Israel Start-up Nation (Isr): Rudy Barbier (Fra), Sebastian Berwick (Aus, neo-pro), Patrick Bevin (Aus), Jenthe Biermans (Bel), Guillaume Boivin (Can), Matthias Brändle (Aut), Alexander Cataford (Can), Davide Cimolai (Ita), Alessandro De Marchi (Ita), Alex Dowsett (GB), Itamar Einhorn (Isr), Chris Froome (GB), Omer Goldstein (Isr), André Greipel (Ger), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor), Ben Hermans (Bel), Hugo Hofstetter (Fra), Reto Hollenstein (Swi), Daryl Impey (SA), Taj Jones (Aus), Dan Martin (Irl), Krists Neilands (Lat), Guy Niv (Isr), James Piccoli (Can), Alexis Renard (Fra, neo-pro), Guy Sagiv (Isr), Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den), Norman Vahtra (Est, neo-pro), Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel), Sep Vanmarcke (Bel), Michael Woods (Can), Rick Zabel (Ger).

Jumbo-Visma (Hol): Edoardo Affini (Ita), George Bennett (NZ), Koen Bouwman (Hol), David Dekker (Hol, neo-pro), Tom Dumoulin (Hol), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Hol), Tobias Foss (Nor, neo-pro), Robert Gesink (Hol), Dylan Groenewegen (Hol), Chris Harper (Aus), Lennard Hofstede (Hol), Steven Kruijswijk (Hol), Olav Kooij (Hol, neo-pro), Sepp Kuss (US), Gijs Leemreize (Hol, neo-pro), Paul Martens (Ger), Tony Martin (Ger), Sam Oomen (Hol), Christoph Pfingsten (Ger), Primoz Roglic (Slo), Timo Roosen (Hol), Mike Teunissen (Hol), Antwan Tolhoek (Hol), Wout van Aert (Bel), Jos van Emden (Hol), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel), Jonas Vingegaard (Den), Maarten Wynants (Bel).

Lotto-Soudal (Bel): Filippo Conca (Ita, neo-pro), Steff Cras (Bel), Jasper De Buyst (Bel), Thomas De Gendt (Bel), John Degenkolb (Ger), Caleb Ewan (Aus), Frederik Frison (Bel), Philippe Gilbert (Bel), Kobe Goossens (Bel, neo-pro), Sébastien Grignard (Bel, neo-pro), Matthew Holmes (GB), Roger Kluge (Ger), Andreas Kron (Den), Kamil Malecki (Pol), Tomasz Marczynski (Pol), Sylvain Moniquet (Bel, neo-pro), Stefano Oldani (Ita, neo-pro), Harry Sweeny (Aus, neo-pro), Gerben Thijssen (Bel, neo-pro), Tosh Van der Sande (Bel), Maxim Van Gils (Bel, neo-pro), Brent Van Moer (Bel), Harm Vanhoucke (Bel), Florian Vermeersch (Bel, neo-pro), Viktor Verschaeve (Bel, neo-pro), Xandres Vervloesem (Bel, neo-pro), Tim Wellens (Bel).

Movistar (Spa): Juan Diego Alba (Col, neo-pro), Jorge Arcas (Spa), Héctor Carretero (Spa), Dario Cataldo (Spa), Gabriel Cullaigh (GB, neo-pro), Iñigo Elosegui (Spa, neo-pro), Imanol Erviti (Spa), Iván García Cortina (Spa), Abner González (Pur, neo-pro), Juri Hollmann (Ger, neo-pro), Johan Jacobs (Swi, neo-pro), Matteo Jorgenson (US, neo-pro), Miguel Ángel López (Col), Lluís Mas (Spa), Enric Mas (Spa), Sebastián Mora (Spa), Gregor Mühlberger (Aut), Mathias Norsgaard (Den), Nelson Oliveira (Por), Antonio Pedrero (Spa), José Joaquín Rojas (Spa), Einer Rubio (Col, neo-pro), Sergio Samitier (Spa), Gonzalo Serrano (Spa), Marc Soler (Spa), Albert Torres (Spa), Alejandro Valverde (Spa), Carlos Verona (Spa), Davide Villella (Ita).

Qhubeka-Assos (SA): Sander Armée (Bel), Fabio Aru (Ita), Carlos Barbero (Spa), Sean Bennett (US), Connor Brown (NZ, neo-pro), Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Dimitri Claeys (Bel), Simon Clarke (Aus), Nicholas Dlamini (SA), Kilian Frankiny (Swi), Michael Gogl (Aut), Lasse Norman Hansen (Den), Sergio Henao (Col), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (SA), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Hol), Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita), Matteo Pelucchi (Ita), Robert Power (Aus), Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita), Mauro Schmid (Swi, neo-pro), Andreas Stokbro (Den), Dylan Sunderland (Aus, neo-pro), Harry Tanfield (GB), Karel Vacek (Cze), Emil Vinjebo (Den), Max Walscheid (Ger), Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol).

Trek-Segafredo (US): Julien Bernard (Fra), Gianluca Brambilla (Ita), Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Nicola Conci (Ita), Koen de Kort (Hol), Niklas Eg (Den), Jakob Egholm (Den), Kenny Elissonde (Fra), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri), Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den, neo-pro), Alexander Kamp (Den), Alex Kirsch (Lux), Emils Liepins (Lat), Juan Pedro López (Spa, neo-pro), Bauke Mollema (Hol), Jacopo Mosca (Ita), Matteo Moschetti (Ita), Ryan Mullen (Irl), Antonio Nibali (Ita), Vincenzo Nibali (Ita), Mads Pedersen (Den), Charlie Quarterman (GB, neo-pro), Kiel Reijnen (US), Michel Ries (Lux, neo-pro), Quinn Simmons (US, neo-pro), Toms Skujins (Lat), Jasper Stuyven (Bel), Edward Theuns (Bel), Antonio Tiberi (Ita, neo-pro).

UAE Team Emirates (UAE): Andrés Camilo Ardila (Col, neo-pro), Juan Ayuso (Spa), Mikkel Bjerg (Den), Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor), Valerio Conti (Ita), Rui Costa (Por), Alessandro Covi (Ita, neo-pro), David de la Cruz (Spa), Joe Dombrowski (US), Davide Formolo (Ita), Fernando Gaviria (Col), Ryan Gibbons (SA), Marc Hirschi (Swi), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Rafal Majka (Pol), Marco Marcato (Ita), Brandon McNulty (US), Yousef Mirza (UAE), Juan Sebastián Molano (Col), Cristian Camilo Muñoz (Col), Ivo Oliveira (Por), Rui Oliveira (Por), Tadej Pogacar (Slo), Jan Polanc (Slo), Alexandr Riabushenko (Blr), Maximiliano Richeze (Arg), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Oliviero Troia (Ita), Diego Ulissi (Ita).

UCI Professional Continental teams

Alpecin-Fenix (Bel): Edward Anderson (US), Tobias Bayer (Aut), Dries De Bondt (Bel), Floris De Tier (Bel), Laurens De Vreese (Bel), Silvan Dillier (Swi), Roy Jans (Bel), Jimmy Janssens (Bel), Alexander Krieger (Ger), Senne Leysen (Bel), Marcel Meisen (Ger), Tim Merlier (Bel), Xandro Meurisse (Bel), Sacha Modolo (Ita), Jasper Philipsen (Bel), Edward Planckaert (Bel), Alexandar Richardson (GB), Jonas Rickaert (Bel), Oscar Riesebeek (Hol), Kristian Sbaragli (Ita), Diether Sweeck (Ita), Lionel Taminiaux (Bel), Scott Thwaites (GB), Ben Tulett (GB), Petr Vakoc (Cze), David van der Poel (Hol), Mathieu van der Poel (Hol), Otto Vergaerde (Bel), Gianni Vermeersch (Bel), Louis Vervaeke (Bel), Jay Vine (Aus), Philipp Walsleben (Ger).

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec (Ita): Mattia Bais (Ita), Alessandro Bisolti (Ita), Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu), Luca Chirico (Ita), Ziga Jerman (Slo), Matteo Malucelli (Ita), Leonardo Marchiori (Ita), Daniel Muñoz (Col), Janos Pelikan (Hun), Simon Pellaud (Swi), Andrii Ponomar (Ukr), Simone Ravanelli (Ita), Jhonatan Restrepo (Col), Josip Rumac (Cro), Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg), Filippo Tagliani (Ita), Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri), Santiago Umba (Col), Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita), Mattia Viel (Ita), Martí Vigo (Spa).

Arkéa-Samsic (Fra): Winner Anacona (Col), Warren Barguil (Fra), Thomas Boudat (Fra), Maxime Bouet (Fra), Nacer Bouhanni (Fra), Amaury Capiot (Bel), Benjamin Declercq (Bel), Anthony Delaplace (Fra), Miguel Eduardo Flórez (Col), Élie Gesbert (Fra), Donavan Grondin (Fra), Thibault Guernalec (Fra), Romain Hardy (Fra), Kévin Ledanois (Fra), Matis Louvel (Fra), Dan McLay (GB), Christophe Noppe (Bel), Lukasz Owsian (Pol), Markus Pajur (Est), Laurent Pichon (Fra), Dayer Quintana (Col), Nairo Quintana (Col), Alan Riou (Fra), Diego Rosa (Ita), Clément Russo (Fra), Connor Swift (GB), Bram Welten (Hol).

Bardiani-CSF-Faizane (Ita): Enrico Battaglin (Ita), Johnatan Cañaveral (Col), Giovanni Carboni (Ita), Luca Covili (Ita), Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita), Filippo Fiorelli (Ita), Davide Gabburo (Ita), Andrea Garosio (Ita), Giovanni Lonardi (Ita), Mirco Maestri (Ita), Umberto Marengo (Ita), Fabio Mazzucco (Ita), Alessandro Monaco (Ita), Kevin Rivera (Crc), Daniel Savini (Ita), Alessandro Tonelli (Ita), Tomas Trainini (Ita), Giovanni Visconti (Ita), Filippo Zaccanti (Ita), Filippo Zana (Ita), Enrico Zanoncello (Ita), Samuele Zoccarato (Ita).

Novo Nordisk (US): Hamish Beadle (NZ), Oliver Behringer (Swi), Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra), Sam Brand (GB), Stephen Clancy (Irl), Lucas Dauge (Fra), Gerd de Keijzer (Hol), Joonas Henttala (Fin), Declan Irvine (Aus), Brian Kamstra (Hol), Peter Kusztor (Hun), David Lozano (Spa), Sam Munday (Aus), Andrea Peron (Ita), Logan Phippen (US), Charles Planet (Fra), Umberto Poli (Ita).

Total Direct Énergie (Fra): Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor), Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita), Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita), Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra), Jérémy Cabot (Fra), Jérôme Cousin (Fra), Víctor de la Parte (Spa), Fabien Doubey (Fra), Valentin Ferron (Fra), Marlon Gaillard (Fra), Damien Gaudin (Fra), Alexandre Geniez (Fra), Fabien Grellier (Fra), Pierre Latour (Fra), Chris Lawless (GB), Florian Maitre (Fra), Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra), Paul Ourselin (Fra), Adrien Petit (Fra), Cristián Rodríguez (Spa), Romain Sicard (Fra), Julien Simon (Fra), Geoffrey Soupe (Fra), Niki Terpstra (Hol), Anthony Turgis (Fra), Dries Van Gestel (Bel), Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra).

And who are the favourites to win the race?

