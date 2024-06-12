Milan ready to match Tottenham demands for Emerson Royal – report

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Milan are ready to invest €18m-€20m for Tottenham defender Emerson Royal, matching Spurs’ demands for the Brazilian full-back.

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal has emerged as a top transfer target for the Serie A giants Milan, who are looking to bolster their defensive department.

According to the latest report of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spurs’ original asking price was circa €30m, but after weeks of negotiations between intermediaries, the Rossoneri managed to lower the North Londoners’ demands.

Milan ready to match Tottenham demands for Emerson Royal

Gazzetta claims Tottenham would be open to selling the player for circa €20m, a sum that the Rossoneri can somehow afford.

A previous report from Gazzetta claimed that Milan would not spend more than €15m-€18m to sign the ex-Barcelona man, but the pink paper now says the Rossoneri are convinced to raise the bid and put €18m-€20m on the table to give Paulo Fonseca his first reinforcement.

According to Gazzetta, Milan will announce their new coach tomorrow, June 13, when senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic will hold his first press conference as a club director.