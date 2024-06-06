Milan reach new contract agreement for Italy Under-17s hero Francesco Camarda

Serie A giants Milan are set to seal a new contract agreement for Francesco Camarda, who starred for Italy Under-17s at the Euros.

Camarda scored a sensational brace for Italy in the Under-17 Euros final against Portugal yesterday and it has brought his name back in fashion and the Milan youngster, who has already made his debut for the Rossoneri at the age of 15, is set to extend his stay at the club.

Luca Bianchin has reported that after offers and approaches from the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, Camarda is set to stay at the Rossoneri. Dortmund seemed very keen to land him but Camarda will sign a three-year deal with Milan.

He will play with the club’s Under-23s side next season and there is a plan in place for the youngster. He will have direct communication with the first team during his time with the Under-23s and will also be handed bonuses, if he scores or assists for the first-team.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN