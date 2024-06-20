Milan have Rafael Leao dilemma amid possible 100m bid

While an intermediary is in talks with Al Hilal over Milan star Rafael Leao, Serie A giants Milan will be facing a dilemma over the Portuguese’s future if they receive an offer of circa €100m, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Several sources in Italy and Portugal claim Rafael Leao has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League sides, and Gazzetta confirms an intermediary close to the striker’s father, Antonio, has been in talks with Al Hilal for several weeks.

The Rossoneri haven’t yet received a formal bid, and Leao’s contract includes a €175m clause, so on paper, Milan won’t sell for a lower fee.

Even Zlatan Ibrahimovic said last week that Leao, Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez would remain at San Siro beyond the summer, but according to Gazzetta, an offer in the region of €100m may tempt the Rossoneri.

Milan have Rafael Leao dilemma amid possible 100m bid

Leao has had many highs and lows this season and was even booed by Rossoneri fans in one of the last games of the season in May.

According to Gazzetta, an intermediary working on behalf of the striker’s entourage has been in talks with Al Hilal for several weeks. Leao is also one of the PSG candidates to replace Kylian Mbappé. Yet again, the Rossoneri haven’t received concrete offers from either Paris or Saudi Arabia.

Journalist Luca Bianchin wrote that Milan would ‘face a dilemma’ if they receive an offer in the region of €100m in the coming weeks.

Even if Leao is one of the best players in the league, he hasn’t yet entirely fulfilled his potential, so his inconsistency could tempt the Rossoneri to listen to big offers for him this summer.