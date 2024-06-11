Milan put Union Berlin defender Diogo Leite on their radar

Milan have set their sights on Union Berlin defender Diogo Leite, claim Sky Sport Italia, but the asking price is €18m.

According to transfer pundit Gianluca Di Marzio, the 25-year-old is on the radar of new coach Paulo Fonseca, who should be announced in his role on Thursday during Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s press conference.

The defence needs to be bolstered with Simon Kjaer leaving as a free agent and Diogo Leite is the latest option for that role.

Milan targeting Diogo Leite

He was purchased from FC Porto in 2023 for €8m following an initial loan spell at Union Berlin.

The Portuguese player made 40 competitive appearances last season, scoring one goal.

The Germans are said to be demanding €18m for the sale, which would more than double the figure they paid for him only a year ago.

Considering how badly Union Berlin did this season, Milan could try to whittle that down with negotiations and the presence of fellow Portuguese Fonseca as well as star Rafael Leao can help convince him.