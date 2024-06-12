Milan ‘put out feelers’ for Diogo Leite

Union Berlin’s Diogo Leite (25) is a wanted man. According to Kicker, Milan have already put out feelers to sign the Portuguese defender, valued at €15m by Transfermarkt.

The fact that Leite is a left-footed centre-back makes the player a lot more desirable. So much so that Kicker further report that “several high-ranking Italian clubs”, alongside Milan, are showing interest in Leite.

Leite joined Union on loan from FC Porto in July 2022 before making the move permanent in 2023 for €7.5m. Playing 40 games across all competitions last season as Union narrowly avoided relegation while competing in the Champions League, the Bundesliga side are likely to command a considerable fee for their defender.

Robin Gosens also wanted by Italian clubs

But Leite isn’t the only Union defender being courted by Italian clubs. As reported earlier, Atalanta, Bologna, Torino and Lazio are all showing interest in signing Robin Gosens (29), who only joined Union last summer.

Heading into the 2024/25 season, we can expect a lot of change at Union. Bo Svensson is the club’s new head coach after Nenad Bjelica was dismissed, while interim Marco Grote will return to the club’s youth setup.

After spending the season on loan at Stuttgart, Jamie Leweling departs on a permanent transfer for a reported €5m, as does Morten Thorsby, who spent the season at Italian side Genoa, who will pay €4m to sign the Norwegian.

Jordak Pefok also returns on loan from Borussia Mönchengladbach, but is a candidate for sale.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder