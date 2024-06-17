Milan purchase Alex Jimenez from Real Madrid after loan spell

Milan have decided to purchase Alex Jimenez from Real Madrid after his positive season on loan, activating his buy option.

The 19-year-old right back joined the Rossoneri from Los Blancos last summer on a loan deal with a €5m buy option attached, giving him the chance to continue his development after progressing up the ranks in the Spanish capital.

Alex Jimenez impressed during his year with Milan, becoming a regular in the Primavera squad and making five first team appearances under Stefano Pioli. The club have now set up an Under-23 squad in Serie C, carving out further space for the 19-year-old.

Milan confirm Alex Jimenez

Calciomercato.com highlights how Milan have now activated the buy option attached to Alex Jimenez’s contract, signing him from Real Madrid for €5m. He will sign a four-year contract lasting to June 2028 and will be a key figure in their new U23 squad.

Los Blancos hold a buy-back clause on the teenage right back, but for now he’ll be part of the Rossoneri project moving forward.