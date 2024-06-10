Milan progressing in move for Chelsea’s Armando Broja

Serie A giants Milan are currently progressing in a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who could join depending on how Luka Jovic’s future pans out.

While the Rossoneri seem close to landing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, Daniele Longo has reported that another striker could arrive at Milan in the summer. Broja is a very concrete potential target for the club and as of now, incoming new manager Paulo Fonseca doesn’t seem too convinced by the idea of playing Jovic.

While the Serbian’s stay at the San Siro seemed rather certain, things are now changing. Milan are making considerations about whether to sign him or not and as of now, Fonseca wants another profile of a back-up striker. That could be Broja.

He could leave Chelsea and join Milan this summer but they are currently waiting to define as to what sort of deal it could be. Contacts have been ongoing for several days and progress is being made about a potential switch.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN