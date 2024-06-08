Milan progress in new Zirkzee negotiations

According to Sky Sport Italia, Milan made more progress towards a deal with Joshua Zirkzee’s agent to lower his commission, beating Arsenal and Juventus to the Bologna striker.

There is a €40m release clause in the contract, so whoever wants to buy the forward does not need to negotiate directly with the club, only his representative.

That is because Kia Joorabchian was originally asking for circa €15m in commission to get the deal over the line, a figure that Milan are hoping to reduce to €10m.

Zirkzee agent meets Milan

Joorabchian lives in London and it was already reported yesterday that Rossoneri director Geoffrey Moncada had flown in for talks with various clubs, including Chelsea for Armando Broja and Aston Villa for Matty Cash.

The encounter with Zirkzee’s agent was today and Sky Sport Italia insist the talks were positive, bringing them closer than ever to a deal.

They have the benefit of knowing that Zirkzee wants to remain in Italy and has in particular chosen the San Siro giants, helped also by the presence of his hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Of the main sources in Italian transfer news, Sky Sport Italia are the most reticent in this move, as Sportitalia and MilanNews.it are confident it will be completed.