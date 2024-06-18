Milan open preliminary talks for West Ham defender Emerson Palmieri

Sky Sport Italia reports Milan have made a ‘concrete move’ to sign West Ham left-back Emerson Palmieri.

Theo Hernandez’s future at San Siro is up in the air, so the Rossoneri are looking for a new left-back even if the Italy international could be a backup to the French defender rather than his replacement.

Sky Sport Italia reports that the Rossoneri have made a ‘concrete move’ for Emerson, who won EURO 2020 with Italy three years ago.

According to the report, the Rossoneri have been following the ex-Roma defender for a long time and have now made a concrete move to sign him.

This means that the Serie A giants have opened preliminary talks for the 29-year-old, who finished the 2023-24 campaign with one goal and two assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

On the other hand, another Milan defensive target, Real Madrid’s Rafa Marin, is close to joining the Rossoneri domestic rivals Napoli.