Milan offered Joshua Zirkzee’s brother in attempt to unlock move

Serie A side Milan’s move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has currently arrived at a standstill but the player’s agent is attempting to make sure that it goes through.

While Manchester United have also joined the race for the Dutchman and have made contact through his entourage, the Rossoneri seem ahead in the race already and have agreed to pay the release clause to Bologna.

In the meantime, Kia Joorabchian is making attempts to make sure that Milan sign him despite their hesitation in paying the commission of €15 million. Corriere della Sera (via MilanNews) have reported that Joorabchian has done something which helped Milan sign Gigio Donnarumma and Kaka and he has offered Milan the chance to sign the Dutchman’s brother – Jordan Zirkzee.

The younger Zirkzee plies his trade with the Under-19s side at Bayer Leverkusen and Joorabchian is hoping that this makes sure that Milan’s move for the older Zirkzee gets unlocked.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN