Milan nearing move for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee

Serie A outfits Milan set to trigger Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee’s release clause and the deal is edging closer.

According to a tweet by Fabrizio Romano, Milan have informed league counterparts Bologna that they will activate Joshua Zirkzee’s buyout clause which is set at €40 million soon.

The Rossoneri struggled with finding a good forward during these last few seasons and finally, they are going to land a proven young striker in their ranks.

Talks are currently ongoing between Milan and the Dutchman’s entourage to agree on personal terms. It is expected to be completed this week after which he will sign the contract.

The 23-year-old emerged as a revelation for Bologna last season as he performed exceptionally well, scoring 11 goals and recording four assists while helping the Rossoblu to qualify for the Champions League.

Milan were exploring a loan deal for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku but that interest might have taken a back seat as they are now set to sign Zirkzee on a permanent transfer for their new project.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN