Milan’s move for Joshua Zirkzee on standby amidst ‘insane’ agent demands

Serie A giants Milan have now put their move for Joshua Zirkzee on standby because of insane agent demands from his agent Kia Joorabchian.

The Rossoneri seemed close to signing the Dutchman some days ago but it seems as if agent commission demands have stopped the move from going through.

Luca Bianchin has reported that Milan see Joorabchian’s commission demands as ‘insane’ as they are pretty much one-third of the total transfer fee of €40 million, with the agent demanding €15 million. Milan feel that the fee in demand is reckless and they do not want to pay that amount.

Joorabchian isn’t moving from his demand and Milan want to pay only what is worth in the market and not bend in to the demands of the agent. For now, talks have stalled and stagnated. Milan do not want to go back to Joorabchian and instead, want him to come to them.

Zirkzee prefers Milan over other destinations and Milan hope that this plays into their hands. He wants to stay in Italy and has been fascinated by the club’s Dutch legend Marco van Basten and has been captivated by the San Siro since he was very young.

The move is currently on standby and Milan do not want to give in to Joorabchian’s demands.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN