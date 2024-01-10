Milan Momcilovic delivers game-winner for Iowa State basketball vs. No. 2 Houston

AMES - As if nearly a foot of snow and howling wind wasn’t inhospitable enough, the Iowa State men’s basketball team added another layer of misery to undefeated and second-ranked Houston’s trip north.

The Cyclones beat the Cougars at their own game.

Iowa State out-toughed, out-defended and out-played the Cougars in a 57-53 victory to deliver yet another monster win inside Hilton Coliseum.

"We have all the respect in the world for (Houston's) program and what they’ve done," Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said, "but nobody’s going to come in here and push us around. Nobody’s going to come in here and bully us.

"Not real happy about being an underdog. Not that we follow any of that sort of thing, but nobody is going to call us an underdog at Hilton Coliseum."

Milan Momcilovic, a true freshman who had been held scoreless in the second half, put the Cyclones up for good with a fadeaway jumper over two defenders with 30 seconds remaining. After the Cyclones got a stop on the other end, Momcilovic sealed the game with a pair of free throws.

"It’s surreal," Momcilovic said of hitting the winner. "It’s an amazing feeling."

The Cyclones (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) claimed their first signature victory of the season after a non-conference slate that was successful but featured no distinguishing wins. It also gets the Cyclones on the positive side of the Big 12 ledger for the first time this season after opening league play with a loss to Oklahoma on Saturday.

It started with Iowa State scoring the first 14 points of the game, but the Cougars (14-1, 1-1) pushed their way back to make it a slugfest down the stretch.

Ultimately, Iowa State was able to find itself as the last team standing to defeat its highest-ranked opponent at Hilton Coliseum since knocking off top-ranked Oklahoma in 2016.

Tamin Lipsey had a team-high 14 points while Momcilovic finished with 11.

Houston shot 38% from the floor and committed 16 turnovers. Emanuel Sharp led the Cougars with 20 points.

The game-winner

The plan, in a tie ballgame with 35 seconds to play, was to get the ball to Lipsey.

"I was supposed to catch it off the inbounds," Lipsey said, "and get a ghost screen to get to the hoop."

Houston, though, denied Lipsey the ball, forcing inbounder Keshon Gilbert to hit forward Tre King outside the 3-point line. King got the ball back to Gilbert, who saw the 6-foot-8 Momcilovic guarded by Houston's 6-foot-1 Jamal Shead just off the baseline and about 15 feet from the basket.

"We were fortunate coming out that Milan had a smaller guy on him, so that’s kind of his spot on that left wing," Otzelberger said.

Gilbert fed Momcilovic, who spun toward the baseline and away from the double-team of Houston's 6-foot-7 J'Wan Roberts to uncork a fadeaway jumper.

Splash.

"We work on that every day in practice – that last-second shot," Momcilovic said. "Obviously, the fadeaway I do a lot.

"They came with the double, but I shot right over the small defender and it’s a shot I work on every day. I’m comfortable with it."

And it's a shot Iowa State is more than comfortable seeing the freshman take - even with the game on the line.

"The play we had designed kind of broke down but once it got into (Momcilovic's) hands, in that spot," Lipsey said, "I‘ve seen him hit shots like that so many times in practice and also in games.

"When that went up, I had a feeling it was going in."

For a player whose career began with six made 3-pointers in his first game, it's been an eventful rookie campaign for Momcilovic.

"To see a freshman want the ball, make a shot with that degree of difficulty at that point of the game," Otzelberger said, "and then go to the foul line and finish the game is really impressive."

Cyclones win the physicality battle

Houston came into the game with a well-earned reputation as one of the more physical defenses in the country. Not only did Iowa State match their bruising level, but the Cyclones exceeded it.

"Our guys were the more aggressive team," Otzelberger said. "We played more physical. We were the more resilient team. We made more plays."

Houston rarely turns the ball over, but committed 12 first-half turnovers and finished with 16.

"We just kind of peed down our leg," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said of the first-half giveaways.

Iowa State's physicality contributed to getting to the free throw line 22 times. The Cyclones made 18 of those attempts.

"It was super important," Lipsey said of the free throws. "It was a really physical game on both sides. There were a lot of fouls called and a lot of fouls not called.

"It was just being aggressive on the offensive side trying to get to the line."

The 18 points Iowa State generated at the foul line were critical on a night in which the Cyclones shot 38.3% from the floor and were 3 of 15 (20%) from 3-point range.

"It is manufacture points," Otzelberger said. "We don’t want to be fussy about where the points come from. We just want them to keep coming."

Iowa State is ‘Perry Strong’

The Iowa State coaching staff wore blue ribbons on their shirts Tuesday in support of the Perry Community.

Eleven-year-old Ahmir Jolliff was killed and seven others were wounded last week in a shooting at Perry High School. The shooter, also a Perry student, took his own life, according to authorities.

Blue is one of the school’s colors, and it has been used as a sign of solidarity with the school in the days since the tragedy.

Students across the state walked out of classes Monday with hundreds rallying at the state Capitol to protest legislative inaction on gun violence.

Up next

The Cyclones will play the second half of a two-game homestand Saturday when Oklahoma State visits Hilton Coliseum.

The game will tip at 5 p.m. and be broadcast by ESPN2.

The Cowboys are just 8-6 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12 this year, but they have defeated Iowa State in three of the teams’ four matchups since T.J. Otzelberger took over in 2021.

It is the lone regular-season matchup between the teams this season.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball defeats No. 2 Houston on Momcilovic jumper