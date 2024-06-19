Milan maintain Dovbyk interest as Man Utd emerge for Zirkzee

Girona striker Artem Dovbyk is still on Milan’s shortlist of transfer targets and a new round of talks were recently held, reports detail.

The Rossoneri are clearly on the hunt for a new number nine to lead their frontline following Olivier Giroud’s departure and quickly drew up a list of possible options including Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko recently signed a new contract with the Bundesliga side and Manchester United have now emerged as contenders for Zirkzee, leaving Milan in a tough position as they look to add a new striker to Paulo Fonseca’s squad.

Milan talks for Dovbyk

Gianluca Di Marzio highlights how Milan made contact for Dovbyk last week as they continue the search for a new centre forward, appreciating his impressive season with Girona.

The 26-year-old Ukrainian striker shined in Spain this term, netting 24 goals and providing eight assists in 36 La Liga matches. He has an estimated price tag of around €40m, the same as Zirkzee’s release clause at Bologna.