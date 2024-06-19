Advertisement

Milan maintain Dovbyk interest as Man Utd emerge for Zirkzee

Football Italia
·1 min read
Milan maintain Dovbyk interest as Man Utd emerge for Zirkzee

Girona striker Artem Dovbyk is still on Milan’s shortlist of transfer targets and a new round of talks were recently held, reports detail.

The Rossoneri are clearly on the hunt for a new number nine to lead their frontline following Olivier Giroud’s departure and quickly drew up a list of possible options including Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko recently signed a new contract with the Bundesliga side and Manchester United have now emerged as contenders for Zirkzee, leaving Milan in a tough position as they look to add a new striker to Paulo Fonseca’s squad.

Milan talks for Dovbyk

Gianluca Di Marzio highlights how Milan made contact for Dovbyk last week as they continue the search for a new centre forward, appreciating his impressive season with Girona.

The 26-year-old Ukrainian striker shined in Spain this term, netting 24 goals and providing eight assists in 36 La Liga matches. He has an estimated price tag of around €40m, the same as Zirkzee’s release clause at Bologna.