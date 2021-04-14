Milan Lucic celebrates 1,000th game by kindly accepting Scott Sabourin's fight request

The Telegraph

England 0 Canada 2 Interim head coach Hege Riise insisted England have not fallen behind their top rivals, despite suffering back-to-back friendly defeats to France and Canada in the past four days. Two defensive howlers saw the Lionesses beaten by visitors Canada on a disappointing night in Stoke-on-Trent, as England suffered a ninth defeat in 14 games. Despite the errors that led to both goals, Riise said: “I’m quite happy with how we defended and how the two central midfielders reacted when we lost the ball. We were a bit stressed with the ball and Canada were aggressive with their press, so that was our struggle today. “The thing I am most disappointed in is that we didn’t create chances often enough.” The friendly was the Lionesses’ final game before Riise will name her 18-player Team GB squad next month for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, but England were unable to provide a much-needed morale boost after suffering Friday’s 3-1 loss in France. A shambolic lapse in concentration from England gifted Canada a third-minute lead, as left-back Demi Stokes intercepted her Manchester City team-mate Janine Beckie’s through ball but mistakenly allowed the ball to run straight into the path of Evelyne Viens, who gratefully poked the opener past goalkeeper Carly Telford. Rarely will Canada have scored a softer goal, but loose defending from England has been all too frequent since the 2019 World Cup and they had been hoping for a solid showing at the back after looking stretched in France four days earlier. They did not produce one. The vast majority of the rest of England’s display was stronger defensively, but in the closing stages, another moment to forget saw them concede the decisive second goal to add to their frustration. Karen Bardsley, who came on as a half-time substitute for Telford to make her first England appearance since suffering a long-term hamstring injury in the World Cup quarter-final nearly two years ago, was the guilty party on 86 minutes, as she took far too long to clear Chelsea centre-back Millie Bright’s backpass and allowed Houston Dash forward Nichelle Prince to pounce and tackle her, just a few yards out. Riise’s side did have their moments, with skilful Arsenal playmaker Jordan Nobbs dipping a superb free-kick onto the crossbar, while Georgia Stanway saw a decent shot bounce narrowly wide after neat link-up play between Fran Kirby and Beth England. Stanway, who was playing in a deeper midfield role rather than one of her more usual forward positions, as Riise looked at different options in her squad, impressed in that holding role and was positive going forward with the ball too, but swerved a long-range strike wide as both teams created only a handful of chances. “It’s frustrating, it’s those fine margins that we’re still talking about,” Manchester City’s Stanway added. “We’re disappointed in ourselves for not finishing off those final balls. But we played good football, I feel like we’re heading in the right direction.” Canada, managed by former England assistant Bev Priestman, are ranked eighth in the world, two places lower than England. Asked if England had started to slip behind other countries, Riise replied: “Not at all. I am very confident that, next time, we will learn from this and create great opportunities going forward. “I’m happy to have had these two games and get to see all the players. Moving forward I’m confident we will perform better.” Riise will be able to select players from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for the Olympics as well as England, but the majority of the 18-strong squad is expected to come from the Lionesses camp. Manchester United manager and former England captain Casey Stoney, working as a pundit for BBC Sport, said at full-time: “It’s not the form you’d want to do into any major tournament with. “It’s about fine margins, but the fine margins are going against England too often. They didn’t create nearly enough to win the game tonight.” England (4-2-3-1): Telford (Bardsley h-t); Daly (Bronze 64), Bright, Williamson, Stokes (Greenwood 32); Stanway, Nobbs; Parris (White 80), Kirby (Toone 45), Hemp; England (Kelly 64). Subs: Roebuck (g), MacIver (g), Walsh, Turner, Scott, Mead, Charles, Wubben-Moy, Morgan. Canada (4-2-3-1): Labbe; Lawrence, Gilles, Zadorsky, Chapman; Scott (Riviere 66), Quinn (Schmidt 82); Beckie, Fleming, Rose (Prince 59); Viens (Huitema 59). Subs: Grosso, Carle, McLeod, Listro, Rose, Foster. Booked: Zadorsky. Referee: Cheryl Foster (Wales).