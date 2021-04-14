  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Milan Lucic celebrates 1,000th game by kindly accepting Scott Sabourin's fight request

Arun Srinivasan
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic celebrated his 1,000th career game as only he could, falling just short of a Gordie Howe hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. 

It was a vintage performance from Lucic, who set up the game's opening goal, finding Juuso Valimaki all alone at the side of the net. Minutes later, Lucic proceeded to get into a fight with Toronto's new enforcer, Scott Sabourin, who was all too happy to facilitate the scrap. 

After the game, both combatants explained how it all went down. 

Lucic couldn't be happier too, as the Flames secured a 3-2 overtime victory when Johnny Gaudreau undressed former teammate David Rittich for the game-winner. Rittich, incidentally, was making his first start for the Maple Leafs upon being traded by the Flames. 

"I just wish I didn’t miss the net on the shift before the fight, otherwise I would have had the Gordie in three shifts," Lucic said via Sportsnet's Eric Francis. "It would have been nice — a cool storyline. It’s a great achievement and it makes it even better when you get a huge win."

Lucic's best days are long behind him, but Tuesday night was another special moment in his decorated career, a game that neither team, for better or worse, will forget shortly. 

TORONTO, ON - April 13 In first period action, Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Scott Sabourin (49) and Calgary Flames left wing Milan Lucic (17) mix it up at centre ice. The Toronto Maple Leafs took on the Calgary Flames in NHL hockey action at the Scotiabank arena in Toronto. April 13 2021 (Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic fell just short of a Gordie Howe hat-trick during his 1,000th NHL game. (Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports

Recommended Stories

  • a Goal from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames

    (Calgary Flames) with a Goal from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames, 04/13/2021

  • Juuso Valimaki with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

    Juuso Valimaki (Calgary Flames) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 04/13/2021

  • Max Domi throws temper tantrum, ragdolls Connor Murphy over perceived cheap shot

    Max Domi took out every ounce of his aggression on Connor Murphy after what looked like a harmless encounter behind the net.

  • How the trade deadline changed the Caps' outlook for the Seattle expansion draft

    The Caps look a bit different after the trade deadline. What does that mean for the Seattle expansion draft?

  • Man accuses NFL's Aaron Donald of assault at Pittsburgh club

    Attorney Todd J. Hollis said his client, De'Vincent Spriggs, needed 16 stitches and suffered a broken orbital bone in his head, a broken nose and a sprained or broken arm at a bar on East Carson Street in the city's South Side. “We believe there was a misunderstanding that Mr. Spriggs bumped into Mr. Donald and Mr. Donald escalated the matter, leading to my client’s assault moments later,” Hollis said.

  • Dustin Johnson eyeing new jacket after having to leave game’s most coveted garment at Augusta National

    Dustin Johnson is eyeing a new jacket after having to leave the game's most coveted garment at Augusta National after the Masters.

  • ‘Army of the Dead’ Official Trailer: Zack Snyder Kicks Off His Epic Netflix Zombie Franchise

    Snyder returns to the zombie genre 17 years after "Dawn of the Dead."

  • Another Granato making a case for the family name in Buffalo

    Tony Granato can laugh now in recalling how angry he was at his brother Don for giving up goaltending at 15 and switching to forward. Tony regarded his younger sibling as one of the better goalies he faced, even at three years younger, and worried Don was throwing away his future for not wanting to ride the bench every second game as part of a rotation. “I basically said, `This is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard you say,'” the Wisconsin coach and former NHL player said.

  • Broncos, Bucs, Pats, Seahawks players say they won't show up to voluntary workouts without COVID protocols

    With the NFL and NFLPA failing so far to agree on protocols, Denver Broncos players have said they will not show up to voluntary, in-person workouts.

  • Refs pulled 4 red cards in 4 minutes as a wrestling match unfolded in stoppage time of an opening-night NWSL game

    As play between Portland and Kansas City became more physical, two players went to blows and received red cards in the final minutes of the game.

  • Don’t look now, but here’s another dumb take about Justin Fields

    No prospect in the 2021 class has had more ridiculous narratives attached to him than Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Here's another.

  • Alexander Kerfoot with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames

    Alexander Kerfoot (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames, 04/13/2021

  • China’s Coal Needs Are Ramping Up. That Should Boost These Two Stocks.

    Coal-linked investors, even those trying to cut their exposure via ESG strategies, should not turn their back on what China could offer.

  • Michigan Football 2021 Schedule Countdown: No. 11 — Western Michigan

    We break down the 2021 Western Michigan Broncos, who Michigan will square off with in the season opener.

  • NHL trade deadline 2021: Breaking down the biggest rumors, deals of the day

    The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Monday and many notable moves have already been made. Here's an analysis of the moves and the rumors of the day.

  • Assault complaint filed against Rams' Aaron Donald

    A criminal complaint has been filed against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the wake of an alleged altercation outside a Pittsburgh after-hours club.

  • Jimmie Johnson ditches vanilla label during IndyCar debut

    Jimmie Johnson, with wisps of gray in his beard, is a 45-year-old rookie in the IndyCar Series ready to reintroduce himself. The seven-time NASCAR champion begins his official transition to IndyCar this weekend with Sunday's season opening race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama with three ads debuting during the NBC broadcast. Carvana, which is new to motorsports with its Johnson sponsorship and has a light sports marketing portfolio, decided to use Johnson's true personality in making its ad campaign for the IndyCar season.

  • Hockey Analytics: The Newest King Penguin

    One of the underrated swaps on NHL Trade Deadline Day involved former King, Jeff Carter, returning to Pennsylvania, but as a Penguin. Our deep dive. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Capitals land Anthony Mantha in shocking trade with Red Wings

    The Red Wings and Capitals closed the NHL trade deadline with a massive deal.

  • Defensive errors mean England Women continue miserable run with loss to Canada

    England 0 Canada 2 Interim head coach Hege Riise insisted England have not fallen behind their top rivals, despite suffering back-to-back friendly defeats to France and Canada in the past four days. Two defensive howlers saw the Lionesses beaten by visitors Canada on a disappointing night in Stoke-on-Trent, as England suffered a ninth defeat in 14 games. Despite the errors that led to both goals, Riise said: “I’m quite happy with how we defended and how the two central midfielders reacted when we lost the ball. We were a bit stressed with the ball and Canada were aggressive with their press, so that was our struggle today. “The thing I am most disappointed in is that we didn’t create chances often enough.” The friendly was the Lionesses’ final game before Riise will name her 18-player Team GB squad next month for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, but England were unable to provide a much-needed morale boost after suffering Friday’s 3-1 loss in France. A shambolic lapse in concentration from England gifted Canada a third-minute lead, as left-back Demi Stokes intercepted her Manchester City team-mate Janine Beckie’s through ball but mistakenly allowed the ball to run straight into the path of Evelyne Viens, who gratefully poked the opener past goalkeeper Carly Telford. Rarely will Canada have scored a softer goal, but loose defending from England has been all too frequent since the 2019 World Cup and they had been hoping for a solid showing at the back after looking stretched in France four days earlier. They did not produce one. The vast majority of the rest of England’s display was stronger defensively, but in the closing stages, another moment to forget saw them concede the decisive second goal to add to their frustration. Karen Bardsley, who came on as a half-time substitute for Telford to make her first England appearance since suffering a long-term hamstring injury in the World Cup quarter-final nearly two years ago, was the guilty party on 86 minutes, as she took far too long to clear Chelsea centre-back Millie Bright’s backpass and allowed Houston Dash forward Nichelle Prince to pounce and tackle her, just a few yards out. Riise’s side did have their moments, with skilful Arsenal playmaker Jordan Nobbs dipping a superb free-kick onto the crossbar, while Georgia Stanway saw a decent shot bounce narrowly wide after neat link-up play between Fran Kirby and Beth England. Stanway, who was playing in a deeper midfield role rather than one of her more usual forward positions, as Riise looked at different options in her squad, impressed in that holding role and was positive going forward with the ball too, but swerved a long-range strike wide as both teams created only a handful of chances. “It’s frustrating, it’s those fine margins that we’re still talking about,” Manchester City’s Stanway added. “We’re disappointed in ourselves for not finishing off those final balls. But we played good football, I feel like we’re heading in the right direction.” Canada, managed by former England assistant Bev Priestman, are ranked eighth in the world, two places lower than England. Asked if England had started to slip behind other countries, Riise replied: “Not at all. I am very confident that, next time, we will learn from this and create great opportunities going forward. “I’m happy to have had these two games and get to see all the players. Moving forward I’m confident we will perform better.” Riise will be able to select players from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for the Olympics as well as England, but the majority of the 18-strong squad is expected to come from the Lionesses camp. Manchester United manager and former England captain Casey Stoney, working as a pundit for BBC Sport, said at full-time: “It’s not the form you’d want to do into any major tournament with. “It’s about fine margins, but the fine margins are going against England too often. They didn’t create nearly enough to win the game tonight.” England (4-2-3-1): Telford (Bardsley h-t); Daly (Bronze 64), Bright, Williamson, Stokes (Greenwood 32); Stanway, Nobbs; Parris (White 80), Kirby (Toone 45), Hemp; England (Kelly 64). Subs: Roebuck (g), MacIver (g), Walsh, Turner, Scott, Mead, Charles, Wubben-Moy, Morgan. Canada (4-2-3-1): Labbe; Lawrence, Gilles, Zadorsky, Chapman; Scott (Riviere 66), Quinn (Schmidt 82); Beckie, Fleming, Rose (Prince 59); Viens (Huitema 59). Subs: Grosso, Carle, McLeod, Listro, Rose, Foster. Booked: Zadorsky. Referee: Cheryl Foster (Wales).