Milan and Lazio in talks for Feyenoord talents

Feyenoord have two players potentially heading to Serie A, as Milan are ready to intensify their interest in Mats Wieffer, while Lazio are in talks for Calvin Stengs.

According to Sky Sport Italia, there are negotiations in process for the two Dutch players this summer.

Wieffer had already been linked with Milan a year ago and they have continued to keep a close eye on his progress.

The 24-year-old is currently out of action with a thigh injury, but he impressed this season with six goals and four assists in 42 competitive games for Feyenoord.

His contract runs to June 2027 and transfer pundit Matteo Moretto sets the asking price at €20-25m.

Feyenoord stars attract Serie A

Meanwhile, Sky Sport Italia expert Gianluca Di Marzio also suggests that Lazio have made an initial approach to Feyenoord for creative midfielder Stengs.

The 25-year-old is also under contract to June 2027 and was purchased from OGC Nice a year ago for €6m.

He contributed eight goals and 18 assists in 43 official matches this season.