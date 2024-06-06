Milan Škriniar: ‘I want to stay at PSG.’

Milan Škriniar’s (29) debut campaign at Paris Saint-Germain hasn’t been what he had hoped, however, he has no intentions on leaving the club this summer.

As Škriniar admits, it has been a debut season of two halves. The Slovakian defender arrived at PSG on a free transfer from Inter Milan last summer, having only just recovered from a significant back injury that had kept him on the sidelines for several months. Having managed to have a whole pre-season at his new club, Škriniar slotted into Luis Enrique’s back line, playing consistently. “I was happy and gaining in confidence,” he told L’Équipe.

However, an ankle injury mid-season, at the start of January, disrupted his rhythm. Having undergone surgery, he was kept on the sidelines for several months once again and as he told L’Équipe, when he did return, he was “not 100%”. On an individual level, it was a mixed season, however, for Škriniar, there is no question of a departure this summer.

“Of course, I want to stay at PSG. I still have four years on my contract. I am very happy, my family too. If I hadn’t got injured, we’d be speaking differently about my season,” he said. Like Randal Kolo Muani, who also endured a difficult debut campaign at PSG, we can therefore expect to see Škriniar at the Parc des Princes come the start of next season.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle