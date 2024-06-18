Milan keen on Union Berlin’s Diogo Leite

Milan are aiming to steal a march on some of their European rivals, by making a move for Union Berlin central defender Diogo Leite.

The 25-year-old was in fine form for the Bundesliga outfit last season and transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio writes that the Rossoneri are keen to bring the player to Serie A this summer.

Diogo Leite joined the capital club from FC Porto in the summer of 2023 for €7.5M, after impressing during a season-long loan. Now Di Marzio claims he is one of this summers hottest properties on the transfer market.

The big defender clocked up some impressive numbers last term. His average interception rate was 6.72 per game, and his aerial duels won worked out at 4.22 per match.

In last season’s Champions League he came second in defensive interventions (35), whilst running a total distance of 74.2 km.

The arrival of his fellow countryman, Paulo Fonseca, on the bench at Milan, could also have a huge bearing on where he plays his football next term.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN