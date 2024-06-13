Milan interested in Union Berlin’s Diogo Leite

Serie A side Milan are set to pursue the signature of Union Berlin’s Diogo Leite this summer.

According to a report by Daniele Longo, Milan have shown a strong interest in Union Berlin defender Diogo Leite. Chief Scout Geoffrey Moncada wants to bring in a physical central defender this summer for new manager Paulo Fonseca, who is set to be announced in the next 24 hours.

Union Berlin are looking to sell the Portuguese international and have set a transfer fee of €18 million for him. Negotiations are expected to go smoothly as the key point is matching the asking price.

The Rossoneri have also identified Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior as the alternative. However, Leite is a much easier target to sign as The Gunners might ask for a huge transfer fee for the Polish defender.

Milan have prioritised securing the services of Joshua Zirkzee right now and all other negotiations will progress after the Bologna man arrives.

