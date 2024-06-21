Milan interested in Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

Serie A side Milan eye a potential summer transfer for Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport via TMW, Milan are preparing a bid to send to Tottenham for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in the next few days. New manager Paulo Fonseca has asked for a physical player with a strong defensive awareness and the Danish star fits the profile.

Højbjerg enters the final year of his contract with Spurs and he feels his journey is over with the North Londoners. He is looking for a new experience and Italy could be his next destination.

Juventus and Napoli have been interested in the 28-year-old recently but nothing concrete has been established by either side. Milan consider Højbjerg an economical option for the summer as he has a low price tag compared to others — around €20 million.

The Rossoneri management are confident of completing the deal and they are expected to launch an offer soon.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN