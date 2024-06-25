Milan interested in Roma’s Tammy Abraham

Serie A side Milan are reportedly interested in bringing Roma striker Tammy Abraham to the club this summer. New coach Paulo Fonseca is understood to be a huge fan of the 26-year-old.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are considering the England international as an alternative to Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee and their is even a suggestion that Fonseca is thinking about playing them alongside each other in a two pronged attack.

Injury and a loss of form has curtailed Abraham’s recent progress in the Eternal City, following a blistering debut campaign in 2021.

New Roma Sporting Director, Florent Ghisolfi, has been tasked with lowering the Giallorossi’s wage bill and Abraham, who has missed out on a place at Euro 2024, is currently one of the club’s highest earners.

Milan’s pursuit of Zirkzee, has been hampered by the players agent, Kia Joorabchian’s, 15 per cent commission request, despite the Rossoneri and Bologna agreeing to the 23-year-old’s €40M release clause.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN