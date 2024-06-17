Milan interested in Real Madrid’s Rafa Marin

Serie A side Milan are probing Real Madrid’s Rafa Marin for a possible transfer this summer.

According to a report by Luca Bianchin of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan have started exploring a potential transfer for Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin. The centre-back is set to be back from his loan spell from Deportivo Alaves by the end of this month and Los Blancos will take a decision on his future.

The Rossoneri are following the situation surrounding the Spaniard closely and are expected to approach his club soon. Milan are aware that Real Madrid will attempt to control his future and may insert a buyback clause or send him out for another loan spell. The prospect of a no-conditions permanent transfer is less and the Serie A outfits will aim to leverage that to lower the amount.

Milan are hoping to stage a Brahim Diaz-like operation for a season-long loan spell with the right-to-redeem option. Napoli are also interested in Marin but are yet to establish anything concrete for him.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN