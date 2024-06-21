Milan and Inter evaluating San Siro restyling project

The Mayor of Milan Beppe Sala reveals the WeBuild plan to restyle San Siro would last three years, but Inter and Milan are taking time to evaluate the proposal.

Both clubs became tired of waiting for the local and national authorities to resolve the many and varied roadblocks to knocking down the existing Stadio Giuseppe Meazza and building a state of the art new arena.

Instead, they began their own plans to build different stadiums outside the city, in Rozzano and San Donato respectively.

There is still another alternative to keep the iconic San Siro, which was proposed by company WeBuild to restyle the stadium and bring it up to code.

That project was presented to representatives from both clubs this afternoon, though they all left without speaking to the media.

Sala backs Inter and Milan staying at San Siro

Mayor Sala was present too and he did talk to the reporters outside.

“WeBuild presented the feasibility study for a profound restructuring of the stadium at San Siro. In my view, this is an extraordinary project and I hope the clubs keep it in serious consideration, aware that both are also working on other options.

“The feasibility study predicts a programme of work that lasts overall three years, with a reduction in the capacity of the stadium during those works that would be entirely within acceptable levels.

“Over the next few weeks, the clubs will meet WeBuild to look further into the project and at the end of those meetings we’ll see if it is possible to get an estimate for the investment required.”

Inter and Milan have both made it clear they want significant changes if they do decide to stay at San Siro, for example the opportunity to secure a leasehold deal for 99 years over the land.

Currently, most clubs in Italy must rent the stadium from the local authorities, so do not have control other than on matchday, limiting their options for retail and other revenue streams.