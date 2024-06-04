Milan make initial contact for Nice’s Marcin Bulka

Serie A giants Milan are interested in the possibility of signing Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka and have made initial contact for the Pole.

While the Polish media recently linked the goalkeeper with Milan, Daniele Longo has now confirmed the same. He has reported that Geoffrey Moncada has made exploratory contact for Bulka and initial talks have been held with the goalkeeper’s entourage to understand the feasibility of a potential move.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Bulka will replace Mike Maignan, whose renewal remains the Rossoneri’s priority this summer. Having said that, Milan are hoping that the Frenchman accepts their contract offer that they have put on the table and it is worth €5 million per season and bonuses.

One possible suitor for Maignan could be Manchester City, who could lose Ederson to Saudi Arabia in the summer and the Frenchman could be eyed as a replacement. But as of now, Maignan is fully focused on the Euros.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN