Milan increase Zirkzee offer and lower De Ketelaere demands

Milan are ready to increase their offer for Joshua Zirkzee’s commission and get a deal done for the Bologna striker, while giving Atalanta a small discount for Charles De Ketelaere.

There were developments for the Rossoneri this evening and they may very well be related.

They had tried to hold off on satisfying the €15m commission demanded by agent Kia Joorabchian out of principle, but the growth of interest from Juventus, Arsenal and Manchester United scared them into changing tack.

According to Sportitalia, there was a direct contact between Milan and Joorabchian this evening, in which the club agreed to increase its offer for his commission.

That is the only sticking point, seeing as they agreed personal terms and there is a €40m release clause in his Bologna contract.

Zirkzee in, De Ketelaere out

Meanwhile, multiple sources including Sky Sport Italia and Matteo Moretto also report that the Diavolo agreed to give Atalanta a small discount on the purchase option for De Ketelaere.

It was €22m plus €2m in bonuses and a 10 per cent cut of any future transfer fee.

Calciomercato.com suggest that is now going to be just €22m, but the percentage should remain intact.