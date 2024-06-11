Milan make huge wage offer for Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot

Serie A giants Milan have put forward a huge offer to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, whose current deal at the club runs out in the summer.

Rabiot’s future at Juve is currently said to be doubtful and his deal runs out at the end of this month, but the Bianconeri are still trying to hand him a new deal in the hope of keeping him as a cornerstone of their project under Thiago Motta, who played with the Frenchman at PSG.

La Repubblica have reported that while Juve remain keen on keeping Rabiot and have put forward a wage of €7 million per season, Milan are offering more. They have been in contact with the entourage of the Frenchman for sometime now and are keen on signing another midfielder in the summer.

Their offer stands at €7.5 million and is higher than what Juve have put forward. The decision regarding his future will come down to Rabiot, who has previously also been linked with Premier League moves but has stayed at Juve.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN