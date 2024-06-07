Milan hold talks for Aston Villa’s Matty Cash

Serie A giants Milan have held talks over a potential move for Aston Villa defender Matty Cash.

The Rossoneri could yet sell Davide Calabria this summer and they are looking to sign potential right-backs as well. It seems as if they have identified some names for the role already.

Sky Italia state that Villa full-back Cash is of interest to the former Italian champions. They have already held initial and exploratory talks for him, as Geoffrey Moncada flew to London recently and had a meeting with the Premier League side about the Poland international.

Milan like the fact that while Cash is a right-back, he can also play on the right side of the midfield and Villa have to sell players by the end of the month to stay within FFP parameters and this can help the Rossoneri in a potential move.

They will also soon hold further talks for Joshua Zirkzee in an attempt to reach agreement over personal terms with the Dutchman.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN