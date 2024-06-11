Milan grant Atalanta extension in move for Charles De Ketelaere

Serie A outfits Milan have granted Atalanta an extension to purchase Charles De Ketelaere.

According to a report by Sky Italia, Milan have extended the deadline for Atalanta to exercise the purchase option for Charles De Ketelaere until 20 June. The league allows all clubs to activate redemption clauses until 14 June but the Rossoneri have granted the extension to the Bergamo-based side.

The Belgian international’s buyout clause is set at €22 million and Milan want to offload him this summer permanently after sending him out on loan following an unimpressive debut season.

Since joining La Dea, De Ketelaere has scored 14 goals and registered ten assists across all competitions. His performances made Gian Piero Gasperini grant him a starting role in the team.

Atalanta are happy with the 23-year-old’s performances but are yet to make a call on buying him. The club have the financial resources to materialise the transfer after clinching the Europa League last campaign.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN