Milan eyeing up move for Adrien Rabiot

Serie A side Milan are reportedly lining up a sensational move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is out of contract at the end of the month.

Juventus are reported to have offered the 29-year-old French international a new deal in Turin, but have yet to receive a response.

Rabiot had recently stated that he wanted his future all sorted before he left for Germany with the French national team, but there has been no contact so far.

Juventus are getting increasingly frustrated at the lack of developments and La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Milannews24) states that the Rossoneri are considering a possible move.

Rabiot has spent five years in Turin and was an integral part of the squad last season, helping them return to the Champions League next term.

The pink journal claims that although his salary demands may be high, Rossoneri chiefs consider this an opportunity to take a player of this quality on a free transfer, is one not to be missed.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN