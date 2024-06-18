Milan enter the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels

Serie A giants Milan are the latest club to be linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels, who is out of contract at the Bundesliga side this summer.

The 35-year-old, who was somewhat controversially left out of the German national team squad at Euro 2024, has already stated that he won’t renew with his current employer and this has sparked a flurry of activity around Europe.

According to Il Messaggero (via milannews24.com) the Rossoneri are keen to add the former World Cup winner to their ranks, despite recent reports linking him with a move to their Serie A rivals AS Roma.

The plot took a further twist when other reports claimed he was about to snub a move to Italy in favour of a switch to La Liga where he would join Mallorca.

That has been denied by Hummels’ agent who stated that his client was visiting the island for a family holiday.

Hummels turned back the clock last season, helping Dortmund to reach a Champions League Final but is now understood to be ready for one final challenge before hanging up his boots.

