Milan delay Zirkzee decision after Man Utd emergence

Milan have decided to postpone their final decision on Joshua Zirkzee until after the European Championship, reports suggest.

The Rossoneri have had their sights set on the 23-year-old Dutch striker for over six months now and are willing to pay his €40m release clause at Bologna, but things have stalled over the €15m commissions wanted by his agent Kia Joorabchian.

In recent days, Manchester United have made contact with Joorabchian to explore a possible summer move for Zirkzee, interested in snapping up another Serie A striker following their purchase of Ramus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer for around €70m.

Milan delay Zirkzee decision

Page 27 of today’s Gazzetta dello Sport details how Milan will not make a final decision regarding Zirkzee until after the European Championship ends, or at least the Netherlands’ exit from the tournament.

The club are waiting to pull the trigger on the deal but still aren’t willing to budge from their position regarding his €15m agent fees. In the meantime, various alternatives are being studied.

Milan have found possible alternatives to the Dutch striker in the form of Lille’s Jonathan David and Deportivo Alaves’ Samu Omorodion.