MILAN DEFEATED BY ROMA IN PERTH

The Rossoneri tried continuously however it was Roma who won the friendly in Australia. There were no shortage of goals in Perth, especially with Theo Hernández's splendid strike and one from Noah Okafor for AC Milan. There was plenty of excitement and while a loss is never the desired outcome, in this case, it holds little significance. On the occasion of remembering Agostino Di Bartolomei, the Giallorossi ran out 5-2 winners. A passionate crowd of 56,000 filled the Optus Stadium to see the game.

The game got off to a slow, unconvincing start from both teams, but after the first goal, the match came alive. Theo's magical goal that made it 1-1 was worth the ticket price alone. Overall, Roma were more clinical and solid, while Bonera's AC Milan hit the woodwork twice. With several national players absent, those who had less playing time during the season took to the field, along with many promising youngsters who seized the opportunity to showcase their talent. This match definitively brought the curtain down on our 2023/24 season.

CHECK OUT THE GALLERY FROM AC MILAN v ROMA

MATCH REPORT

The match began slowly, with both teams managing possession without any tempo. The Rossoneri tried with two set-piece solutions, while the Giallorossi attempted long-range shots from Dybala and Smalling. The game came to life after 20', first with a curling left-footed shot from Theo (23'), then with a low shot from Baldanzi (27') that surprised Sportiello and broke the deadlock. AC Milan responded, with Hernández exchanging passes with Giroud and shooting towards the goal, but Huijsen's deflection sent the ball onto the woodwork. Giroud was a standout, and on 37', he created a moment of magic that made it 1-1. Adli's soft cross was volleyed by Theo from outside the box, finding the corner. Calabria was thwarted by Svilar on 41', and Abraham converted Angeliño's assist with a left-footed shot during first-half stoppage time to make it 2-1. Half-time.



There was a flurry of substitutions in the second half. Okafor struck the post with a cross-shot on 47'. Between 51' and 53', Bartesaghi and Pobega nearly equalised with powerful efforts. On their first offensive sortie, Roma scored their third goal with Angeliño's diagonal shot on 54'. The response was immediate. Within seconds, Jiménez's sprint set up Okafor, who beat Boer with a precise left-footed shot inside the area, making it 2-3. The action didn't stop. On 57', Dybala cut inside and beat Nava with a placed shot to make it 4-2 to Roma. The Rossoneri attacked in full force, with Musah and Reijnders posing threats from the edge of the box, while Bartesaghi tested Boer again on 73'. on 77' Azmoun scored with a right-footed shot that hit the inside of the post and went in. AC Milan pushed forward again with Jiménez, who was blocked (79') and denied by the crossbar on 81'. Final whistle.

MATCH DETAILS

AC MILAN 2-5 ROMA

AC MILAN (4-3-3): Sportiello (46' Nava); Calabria (46' Tomori), Kalulu (73' Simić), Gabbia (46' Thiaw), Hernández (46' Bartesaghi); Pobega (67' Zeroli), Adli, Reijnders (67' Terracciano); Florenzi (46' Musah), Giroud (46' Okafor), Jiménez. Subs: Torriani; Loftus-Cheek; Jović. Coach: Bonera.

ROMA (4-4-2): Svilar (46' Boer); Llorente (56' Feola), Smalling, Huijsen (71' Litti), N'Dicka (82' Mirra); Baldanzi (56' Nardozi), Aouar (82' Tumminelli), Bove, Angeliño (71' Della Rocca); Abraham (46' Azmoun), Dybala (82' Almaviva). Subs: Kehayov; Karsdorp. Coach: De Rossi.

Referee: Alirez Faghani (Iran).

Goals: 27' Baldanzi (R), 37' Hernández (M), 45'+2 Abraham (R), 54' Angeliño (R), 55' Okafor (M), 57' Dybala (R), 77' Azmoun (R).





