How Milan could still lose Rafael Leao this summer

Despite assurances from club officials, Milan could lose Rafael Leao this summer.

According to a report by Luca Bianchin of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rafael Leao could be heading to a new destination this summer transfer window as clubs from Saudi Arabia and Paris Saint-Germain are breathing on Milan’s neck to force them to sell their starman.

The Saudi Arabian football revolution has slowed down as compared to last year. Still, they envision the Portuguese winger as a potential spearhead to carry forward the movement after Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Neymar. Making big money moves is not a problem for a club like Al-Hilal as they are one of the most interested parties in Leao.

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing for life with Kylian Mbappe and have eyed up the 25-year-old to replace the Frenchman at the club next season. However, any club looking to secure the services of Leao must activate his buyout clause which is set at a staggering €175 million after the Rossoneri’s renewal last season.

Milan seem adamant about keeping their high-profile attacker but are open to selling him if a considerable offer arrives within the next month. It will be difficult for them to seal a replacement if a club swoops in in August and that is why they want to understand Leao’s decision about his future, which remains inconclusive as of now.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN