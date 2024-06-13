Milan make contact for Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer

Serie A giants Milan have made contact to sign Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer this summer.

The Rossoneri seem set to sell Charles de Ketelaere to Atalanta but they also seem to be active on the incoming front. Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed reports from elsewhere, stating that the former Serie A champions are interested in Wieffer and have made initial contact.

They have spoken to his entourage some days ago and discussions about a potential move have taken place between the two parties. The player is attracted by the possibility of joining Milan, who see the Dutchman as a potential midfield target and he is on their shortlist.

More contacts are likely to take place soon, as Milan will try to understand how much Feyenoord want to sell the midfielder this summer.

The 24-year-old has been very impressive for the Dutch side in recent seasons and has been linked with other clubs as well. But an injury has ruled him out of the European championships.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN