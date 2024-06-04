Milan contact Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku

Serie A giants Milan are interested in the possibility of bringing Romelu Lukaku to the San Siro and have made contact for the Belgian.

Lukaku has been linked with a move to Napoli, where he could be reunited with former Inter boss Antonio Conte, who seems keen on signing him. But it seems as if the move will not be easy.

Gianluca di Marzio has reported that Milan have sought information from Chelsea about the striker, but it remains to be seen if they will actually make a move for him or not. The relations between Milan and the Blues are excellent and they have dealt with each other multiple times in recent years.

Chelsea are currently not open to another loan deal and only want to sell him permanently. In the meantime, Conte has already spoken to Lukaku about a move to the Maradona, with his loan stint at Roma having ended.

