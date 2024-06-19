Milan make contact for Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior

Milan has made initial contact with Arsenal about their Polish international defender Jakub Kiwior after following the players progress for some time.

Calciomercato.com’s Daniele Longo writes that the 24-year-old, currently on Euro 2024 duty with his country, has now become one of the Rossoneri’s main summer transfer targets.

This is not the first time Milan has been in contact with Kiwior’s representatives – The Italian giants having already made contact about a possible loan move in January.

Rossoneri transfer guru Geoffrey Moncada, who is keen to provide new coach Paulo Fonseca with his first new signing, is understood to have open talks once again with Fair Sport, the agency who handle Kiwior’s affairs.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been impressed by the players progress last season which saw his make 20 Premier League appearances, scoring one goal.

Kiwior has had previous experience of playing in Italy, having spent 18 months on-loan at Spezia. Milan now hope they can convince the Gunners to part with their Polish star.

