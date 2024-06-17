Milan considering terminating Origi and Ballo-Toure contracts

Divock Origi and Fode Ballo-Toure will both return to Milan after failing to impress in the Premier League and the club are open to terminating their contracts.

The Belgian striker spent the 2023-24 season on loan with Nottingham Forest and showed nothing of note, managing just one goal and one assist across 22 matches, making just six league starts. He never managed to impress with the Rossoneri, and his career has slumped since leaving Liverpool.

Things were even worse for Ballo-Toure, who was hardly given a chance at Fulham after arriving on loan, seeing a paltry 230 minutes of action across eight matches. Only two of these appearances came in 2024 and he was out of the squad for the majority of the final stage of the season.

Milan redundancies

Page 33 of today’s Tuttosport details how Milan have no intention of keeping Origi or Ballo-Toure and have already informed their representatives to start looking around for a new club this summer.

Should the pair fail to be sold, the Rossoneri would even be open to terminating their contracts, allowing the players to leave as free agents in order to save on their salaries.