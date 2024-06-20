Milan consider Depay and Demirovic as striker alternatives

Milan are casting the transfer net a little wider in their search for a striker, reportedly including Eremedin Demirovic of Augsburg and free agent Memphis Depay.

The Rossoneri have agreed personal terms with Joshua Zirkzee and there is a €40m release clause with Bologna, but it is well-known that they are resisting paying the €15m commission to agent Kia Joorabchian.

According to Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, they are now looking elsewhere at cheaper alternatives, who could well join both Zirkzee and Luka Jovic.

Milan look at Depay and Demirovic

The first is 26-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international Demirovic, who joined Augsburg as a free agent in 2022.

He scored 15 goals in 33 Bundesliga games this season, along with 10 assists, but his career has always been in mid-table clubs.

His international record is also dismal, with one goal in 26 senior caps, yet the asking price would be €25m.

A cheaper and more likely option is Depay, who is a free agent after the end of his contract with Atletico Madrid.

The 30-year-old is currently at EURO 2024 with the Netherlands, but has a poor injury record and has been close to Italian clubs before, most recently Inter and Juventus.