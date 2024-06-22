New Milan coach Fonseca meets Rafael Leao during EURO 2024 – report

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports new Milan coach Paulo Fonseca met his compatriot Rafael Leao at the Portugal training base over the last few days.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported a couple of days ago that Milan may be unsure to keep Leao if they receive an offer in the region of €100m.

However, a new report from the Pink Paper on Saturday claims the Portuguese ace will be a key part of Fonseca’s project in 2024-25.

Journalist Luca Bianchin said the new Milan coach flew to Germany over the last few days to meet the Rossoneri star in person.

The meeting took place at the Portuguese training base, and Fonseca reportedly confirmed his trust in the striker, who is entirely focused on EURO 2024.

Gazzetta confirms a huge offer could push Leao out of Milan this summer, but Fonseca sees him as a key part of his project at the Stadio Meazza.

Fans and media have blamed Leao for his inconsistency, but he still managed 15 goals and 14 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions with Milan in 2023-24.