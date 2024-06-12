Milan closing in on Spurs defender Emerson Royal

Serie A giants Milan are lining up the 25-year-old Emerson Royal to be new boss Paulo Fonseca’s first signing.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 25-year-old is close to agreeing a move to Serie A with Milan offering €20M for his services.

Tottenham Hotspur’s valuation of the player is reported to be €30M, but the two parties are likely to work out an agreement sooner rather than later, with the Premier League side now willing to drop their initial asking price.

Fonseca will be officially unveiled to the media as the new Milan coach on Thursday, but the pink journal states that he has already given the green-light for Royal’s arrival.

The Brazilian international arrived in North London from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 and his imminent arrival at the San Siro would see Alessandro Florenzi end his two year association with the Rossoneri with newly promoted Como reportedly interested in securing the former Italian international’s services.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN