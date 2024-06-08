Milan close to Zirkzee deal as Arsenal target prioritises move

Milan are closing in on a deal for Joshua Zirkzee as they work to agree personal terms with the Bologna star’s entourage.

The Rossoneri have long been on the hunt for a new centre forward, with Olivier Giroud’s imminent move to Los Angeles FC making their summer transfer market priority clear. For months now, one target in particular has remained at the top of their wish list.

Milan have been working on a deal for Zirkzee for months now and have already informed Bologna on their intentions to activate the €40m release clause present in his contract, which is active from July 1st. Arsenal have also explored a move, but a transfer to North London is looking unlikely.

Zirkzee deal

Transfer market pundit Matteo Moretto provided an update on Milan’s chase of Zirkzee via Caught Offside.

The Rossoneri are in the thick of negotiations with the Bologna striker’s agent Kia Joorabchian, pushing to reach a total agreement on personal terms and commissions.

The 23-year-old wants to stay in Italy, prioritising a move to Milan, and is excited about the prospect of wearing the same shirt as one of his idols Zlatan Ibrahimovic.