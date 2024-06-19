Milan call agents of Arsenal defender Kiwior – report

Milan directors have reportedly had ‘direct contact’ with representatives of Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior, but it remains to be seen if the Gunners are willing to sell the Poland international.

Calciomercato.com reports Milan directors once again inquired about Kiwior’s availability through the Arsenal defender’s agents.

The ex-Spezia centre-back has been a long-time target of the Rossoneri, who opened talks with Arsenal and the player’s representatives during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Milan will surely sign a new centre-back in the summer and Kiwior is among their primary targets. The 24-year-old is a left-footed central defender, so he ticks all the boxes for the Rossoneri.

However, the Poland international’s playing time increased in the last part of the season with Arsenal, so the Gunners are not entirely convinced about selling the ex-Spezia man, according to Calciomercato.com.

Kiwior joined Arsenal from the Liguria-based club in a €19.5m deal in the 2023 January transfer window.

He has played 38 games with Arsenal, scoring two goals.

Recent reports in Italy have also mentioned Juventus among the clubs interested in Kiwior.