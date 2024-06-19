Milan’s Bennacer attracts attention from multiple Saudi clubs

Rafael Leao is not the only Milan player liked in Saudi Arabia as multiple clubs have now registered interest in Ismael Bennacer, reports detail.

The Portuguese star is one of Al-Hilal’s top targets entering the summer transfer window and they’re ready to pay over €100m to secure his signature in the coming months, but a deal is looking unlikely due to his desire to continue competing at the highest level in Europe.

Milan are starting to heat up ahead of the summer as they look to bolster Paulo Fonseca’s squad, targeting a number of players like Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer and Girona’s Artem Dovbyk.

Bennacer wanted in Saudi Arabia

Page 24 of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how multiple clubs in Saudi Arabia are interested in making a move for Bennacer this summer, willing to give the Milan midfielder a lucrative multi-year contract.

The 26-year-old is not inclined to accept the offers, wanting to redeem himself with the Rossoneri after a difficult year disrupted by a painful knee injury.