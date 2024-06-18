Milan make new attempt to sign Fofana

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Milan have made a new attempt to sign Youssouf Fofana, but interest in the French midfielder is high, so negotiations are ‘not easy’ for the Rossoneri.

Milan continue monitoring Monaco midfielder Fofana and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Luca Bianchin, the Serie A giants have made a new attempt to sign the 25-year-old in recent days.

However, the Italian journalist claims negotiations are not easy for the Rossoneri, given that several clubs, including Milan’s Serie A rivals Juventus, are also interested in the French midfielder.

Bianchin also mentions Atletico Madrid and ‘more’ than a Premier League club interested in Fofana and says Milan will make a final decision about his signature next month.

Milan have recently appointed Paulo Fonseca as their new head coach and are looking for a new striker, two defenders, including a centre-back and a defensive midfielder.

The Serie A giants are also said to have opened talks for Italy international Emerson Palmieri.