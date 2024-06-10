Milan ask after Rabiot as Juventus contract ticks down – report

Reports suggest that Milan have asked for information about the status of Adrien Rabiot as his Juventus contract nears expiration.

The 29-year-old French midfielder only signed a one-year renewal with the Old Lady last June, worth around €7m net per season. With his current deal set to expire in under three weeks, the club are hard at work trying to agree new terms with his mother-agent Veronique.

Negotiations between Rabiot and Juventus haven’t proved simple and time is starting to run out, but Cristiano Giuntoli will continue to work on a deal. In the meantime, the 29-year-old is preparing for the upcoming European Championship with France, where he’s expected to feature prominently.

Milan ask after Rabiot

MilanNews.it claims that Milan director Geoffrey Moncada has requested information about Rabiot ahead of the summer as he looks to add a new midfielder to the Rossoneri squad. Also on his list is Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, who is ready to leave Ligue 1.

The midfielder’s mother-agent Veronique is taking her time in talks with Juventus and is looking around for other possible destinations, with some Premier League clubs also interested.