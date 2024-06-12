Milan and Arsenal-linked Sesko explains why he extended with RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have confirmed Benjamin Sesko’s contract extension, which means Arsenal and Arsenal will have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcement.

Sesko had been linked with a number of top clubs around Europe, including Milan and Arsenal, but decided to sign a new deal with Bundesliga side Leipzig.

“I had a good first year at RB Leipzig and am incredibly happy to be here. Team, club, city, fans – the overall package is simply outstanding for me. The early contract extension was, therefore, the logical next step for me,” the striker told the club’s official website.

“Even though I didn’t play or score as much in the first half of the season, this phase was very important for me and my development. I feel a lot of trust and appreciation throughout the club and that is crucial for being able to perform to my full potential. In the second half of the season in particular, I was able to give something back with my goals.

“We have a team with great potential and a balanced mix of young and experienced players. I’m really looking forward to taking the next steps with this team. We’ve already achieved a lot in my first season and have often shown the amount of quality and outstanding football we can bring to the pitch. But there’s still a lot more to be done and that’s now our common goal.”

Sesko was high on Milan’s agenda even if the Rossoneri are currently in talks for Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee.

The Rossoneri are ready to pay a €40m clause to sign the Dutchman from Bologna, but they must convince his agent, Kia Joorabchian, to lower his demands for transfer commissions.

Multiple sources say the striker’s agent has demanded €15m, but Milan want to pay less than €10m. Girona’s Artem Dovbyk is said to be Milan’s plan B if talks to sign Zirkzee collapse.

Sesko’s new contract with RB Leipzig will expire in June 2029.

The Slovenia international scored 18 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions at a club level in 2023-24.